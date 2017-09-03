‘BB19’ Houseguests Continue to Ostracize Kevin, Boast About Cursing At Him And Calling Him Old

For the past several days, Big Brother 19 houseguest Kevin Schlehuber has been seen sitting alone in a back bedroom, eating by himself, lounging in the backyard solo as the other players joke, laugh, and cavort together to their heart’s content. It is clear to live feed viewers that Kevin is being ostracized by his fellow cast mates, as they continue to mock him, speak poorly of him behind his back, and call him names. Some, including Raven Walton and Alex Ow, have even boasted about cussing at Kevin and calling him old.

At around 2:40 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Raven, Alex, Josh Martinez, Paul Abrahamian, and Christmas Abbott were lounging about and, as usual, bashing Kevin. As Kevin, lay alone in a back bedroom, the group started discussing a fight between Kevin, Raven, and her evicted showmance partner, Matthew Clines.

Raven relayed her participation in the fight started after Kevin called Matt a liar. She stated that she brought up a prior argument Kevin had with Josh, alleging Kevin was going to hit Josh. This riled Kevin up and he accused Raven of making things personal. She then boasted about yelling at Kevin and telling him, “That’s not personal you old m***** f*****…”

Alex, who has bragged several times on live feeds about being mean to Kevin, laughed and said with a huge grin on her face, “There were some words we probably shouldn’t have used like, you old f***, you m***** f*****, you old man, you weak a** b****… I mean there are probably things that we shouldn’t have said that came out.”

The last of the showmances gets ripped apart, but they won't go out without a fight. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/Z0cqIroWya pic.twitter.com/vYm0pMzKs7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 1, 2017

Big Brother fans have expressed disdain for this type of behavior and have tweeted their support for Kevin and his family.

Awww Kevin!! ❤️Can't wait till he finds out that he is loved by America and Canada???????????????? (He is loved internationally) ???????? pic.twitter.com/wyD77AfMJP — Sarah???? (@SarahSpdodson) September 2, 2017

I love you guys! A family that Schle's together, stays together. #TeamKevin — MizDonDraper (@MizDonDraper) September 2, 2017

oh we don't know an alex in this household https://t.co/gzW7DEc4Kq — Kevin Schlehuber (@BB19KEVIN) September 2, 2017

The time has come. Here's the official Twitter video for the #KevinForAFP Campaign. I hope you all RT, enjoy, and join in! #TeamKevin #BB19 pic.twitter.com/4Gq8dJ0v14 — Robert Rosenberg (@RobMRosenberg) September 2, 2017

Unfortunately, much of the animosity directed at Kevin seems to have been orchestrated by Paul, has been seen on live feeds over the past week or so saying things to other houseguests to make them suspicious of Kevin.

According to the most recent RHAP BB19 live feed update, Paul actually ordered Kevin not to speak to anyone and remain in the back bedroom, telling Kevin it was his best game move.

Kevin told Jason Dent about this on Friday evening at about 7:17 p.m., according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates. Kevin said Paul told him to “stay in his room” for three days and to do nothing else. Both men then basically agreed that Paul is all-knowing, implying whatever Paul orders should be complied with.

Thus, the Big Brother 19 house continues to be run primarily by one player, Paul, which will probably persist if the houseguests continue to take his word as gospel and consult with him about every move they make in the game. RHAP’s Liana Boraas quipped during today’s live feed update that Paul must have studied hypnosis between seasons, as cast members seemed to be entranced by every word he says.

It should be noted that Christmas is the current Head of Household (HOH), a move orchestrated by Paul, and she has nominated Jason and Alex for eviction. Although the nominees believe there is a backdoor plan in place to get rid of Kevin, the true target, according to Paul, is Jason. Kevin has tried to warn Jason of this, but to no avail, as Jason believes Kevin is somewhat clueless about the game and would rather listen to Alex, who is truly clueless about the house plan.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]