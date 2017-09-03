Author Douglas Jay Pershing Arrested For Sex Acts With 4-Year-Old, 2-Year-Old Girls: Wife Tamy, Teacher, Knew

Douglas Jay Pershing can be seen smiling in his mugshot. As seen below, Pershing is pictured with long hair and a blue t-shirt from a Facebook post from Arkansas News. Also arrested with Douglas was his wife, Tamy Pershing. According to KATV, Douglas and Tamy are a husband and wife team out of Bella Vista, Arkansas, who have been arrested due to allegations of the sexual abuse of toddlers. The children involved are two girls: a four-year-old girl who reported to authorities that Douglas performed a sex act on her, and the two-year-old girl whom the four-year-old said was also involved in the sexual assault by Jay Pershing. Douglas has been held on a $30,000 bond, but Tamy’s bond is not known.

Tamy is a teacher at Arkansas Arts Academy, where Mrs. Pershing teaches language. Tamy was arrested for not notifying police about her husband’s alleged sexual abuse actions. According to authorities, the four-year-old girl reported that Tamy walked in on Doug sexually abusing the young girl, and commanded Doug “to stop and not do it again.” Tamy and Douglas were held at the Benton County Jail, after being arrested by the Bella Vista Police Department. However, this isn’t the first time that Douglas’ name has appeared online.

Douglas is the author of the Shifters book series, and has a biography on Amazon that describes Pershing as a man born and raised in Oregon. It goes on to describe how he was never a voracious reader whilst growing up, but eventually transformed his career in the tech industry to one that added author to his list of skills. The bio speaks of his wife Tamy, and a son and daughter – and also writes of living in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

With at least four books listed on Amazon under Pershing’s name, the initial book in the series tells the tale of a brother and sister who run from authorities that are both human and alien. While on the run, the brother and sister go on a journey of self-discovery “and fulfill a disturbing prophesy,” even as the FBI gets involved. The books have gained quite of large number of reviews on Amazon.

