Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Confirmed Baby Conception Happened Before Wedding Date On Instagram?

The latest drama for the Duggar family has been about how Joy-Anna Duggar conceived her first baby. After getting married, most Duggar couples got pregnant even before celebrating their first wedding anniversary, so it was nothing unusual about Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s pregnancy. But many of the Counting On fans are wondering if this baby was conceived before the wedding date.

The most recent post that Joy-Anna made on her joint Instagram account may have just confirmed that may be true!

When Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced that they were pregnant with their first child, many of the fans were shocked by the size of her baby bump. One commented, “that belly looks big for one baby at 3 months,” and there may be a possibility that she may be more than just a couple of weeks along. Considering that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, do not let their kids hug, let alone kiss, before the wedding date, there is a very small possibility that Joy and Austin may have conceived out of wedlock.

However, the post that Joy-Anna wrote on her Instagram about her new baby may confirm the rumors that she became pregnant before her wedding.

In her caption for the baby announcement, she said many of the things that pro-choice women highlight when it comes to babies developing in the womb.

“The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes,” she wrote. “It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else’s. All organ systems are in place!”

One detail that caught the attention of Counting On fans is the fact that the baby already has “fingerprints.”

“Fingerprints form at 6 months gestation,” one fan commented. “So conception was around March/April. So due date will be around December/January.”

Even according to University of California, Santa Barbara, the fingerprints form around the sixth month.

That means that Joy and Austin made this baby around April, possibly even before they went on a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

The young couple was set to get married on Joy’s 20th birthday in October. But their wedding got suddenly expedited, which took many of the close followers of Duggar family by surprise. After the baby announcement, the fans speculated whether they have to “move it up” because of Joy’s predicament.

Watch our Wedding tonight on TLC, 9/8c!! #Forsythwedding #CountingOn A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Whether or not the baby happened before or after the wedding, there is no question that the couple wants to have kids.

“Before we were even married, we were praying to God to give us kids,” Joy said in the video. “So we are thankful that he has.”

Do you think the baby conception drama will clear up when the due date gets set? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Austin & Joy Forsyth/Instagram]