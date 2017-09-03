On Saturday, aging wresting legend Ric Flair posted a social media message apparently designed to put his fans’ minds at ease. According to the 68-year-old “Nature Boy,” he “ain’t dead yet.” Indeed, in the wake of his recent terrifying health scare, Ric Flair wanted his fans and supporters to know that he’s thankful for their love, prayers and positive vibes. What’s more, Flair claims to be “back up and running,” and even announced plans to see his fans in the “very, very, very, very, very, very near future.”

As Bleacher Report reports, Ric Flair found himself unexpected hospitalized in August. The lauded Nature Boy was initially admitted for what he and his people called “routine monitoring. Soon thereafter, Flair and his people at Legacy Talent Agency sent out a call to prayer that caused Ric Flair fans the world over to become seriously concerned about their hero’s health. That request? “Prayers, positive energy and well wishes for our living legend.”

While neither Ric Flair nor his reps initially publicly commented about his official diagnosis, speculation was rampant that Flair had potentially suffered from something as serious as a heart attack or other heart-related problems. Those fears ultimately proved to be unfounded, and it was later announced that the aging legendary Nature Boy had been faced with an intestinal blockage.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

While not as life-threatening as the heart attack that had previously been speculated, Ric Flair’s intestinal blockage was serious enough. Ultimately, the wrestler was forced to undergo surgery to correct the problem, and part of his bowel had to be removed in the process. Not good for the Nature Boy, not good for anyone.

Even so, WWE Superstar (and daughter to Nature Boy Rick Flair) Charlotte Flair updated the world on her dad’s condition on Tuesday. After weeks of speculation and fear, she announced to the public during an interview after SmackDown Live that her beloved dad was making progress. According to Charlotte, she didn’t believe that Ric Flair was immediately coming back at peak health, but she had positive expectations for his recovery.

“He has a long road. I’m not saying he’s gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help.”

Ric Flair also spoke out on social media for the first time on Tuesday, promising his loyal fan base and the rest of the world that he “will be back,” just three weeks after his health took its turn for the worse. According to the wrestling legend, sometimes you have to be knocked down to your lowest to stand at your tallest.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! ???? pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

As CBS Sports reports, Ric Flair found his condition so dire following his August 14 medical issue that he was placed in a medically induced coma following intestinal surgery. It was reportedly touch-and-go for the wrestling legend for several days, with fiance Wendy Barlow claiming that she’d “witnessed a miracle” after the Nature Boy began to recover.

Barlow was so impressed by her fiance’s mind-blowing recovery that she took to Facebook to tout his strength and vow that he will ultimately end up “stronger than ever.” According to Barlow, Ric Flair has some physical therapy to endure before he’s back to his peak performance self. Even so, she called his recovery miraculous.

Bring the love & show your support for the strongest man I know! My dad @ricflairnatrboy https://t.co/RDCnV010Q0 Woooo! pic.twitter.com/RmxXG10HaV — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 23, 2017

“He is doing very well for a Man who has been through so much! He will begin Physical Therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can Honestly say I have witnessed a Miracle.”

Just days before Wendy Barlow’s Facebook proclamation, Ric Flair rep Melina Morris Zanoni announced to the world that the Nature Boy was recovering, but that he was not yet out of the woods. Despite his at the time grim prognosis, Zanoni reminded the world that Flair is a survivor.

