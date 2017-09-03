Outlander Season 3 will return in a week and fans are looking forward to seeing what happens to the Jamie-Claire love story. It can be recalled that the 18th-century lovers were separated by time and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has returned to the 1940s with her devastated husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) waiting for her. As the new season begins, fans may see less of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire together compared to the previous seasons, but that didn’t stop the actors from sharing to fans what they can expect from Season 3.

Talking to Parade, Heughan and Balfe shared what each of them can say about their experience filming Outlander Season 3. It’s already been revealed that the new season will focus more on the events of Diana Gabaldon’s third book, Voyager.

Jamie vs Jack Randall

Viewers will get to see the most-awaited confrontation between Jamie and “Black Jack” Randall (also played by Menzies), which involves swordfight. Heughan shared how much he enjoyed filming the fight scenes with Menzies, adding that they “worked on that scene for a while.”

Claire, Frank, and Brianna

Fast forward to the 1940s, Claire has given birth to Jamie’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Frank has agreed to stand up as her father. But Claire’s marriage to Frank could be on the rocks because, although she sees him as a decent man, she just can’t find that passion she had with Jamie. Balfe revealed that there’s a feeling of regret from her character and she would have returned to Jamie centuries back if it weren’t for her baby.

Claire leaving Brianna

Claire soon discovers that Jamie didn’t die at the Battle of Culloden, but actually survived. She then knew what to do and that is to go back through the stones to see Jamie. However, that would also mean she will no longer see her daughter ever. But it was Brianna who urged her mother to go back and reunite with Jamie.

Jamie and Claire reunion

It’s been two decades since Jamie and Claire parted ways, and a lot of things could change in that amount of time. It will come as a complete surprise to both of them when they see each other once again. Heughan reveals that the most interesting part about this Season 3 reunion is “everything else that happens after.”

Jamie and Claire’s reunion is, no doubt, one of the most anticipated scenes of Outlander Season 3. It remains to be seen when or what particular episode this reunion will happen, but according to co-executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, who spoke with ET Online, the scene will be “really special.” And fans are likely to wait a while for this moment.

“If we got them together too soon, I think it would diminish the reunion because it’s 20 years they’re apart, and that longing, we have to make them earn it. Earn the coming together. And I promise it’ll be really special.”

Outlander Season 3 premieres on Starz on Sept. 10. What are you excited most about the new season? Sound off in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]