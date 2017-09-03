Deandre Chaney Jr. Arrested For Using Hammer To Beat 7-Year-Old Girl, 8-Year-Old Boy, Mom – Boy Is Brain Dead

Deandre Chaney Jr. has been arrested, after police in Sacramento sought the 23-year-old man for what they say was an horrific assault on a mother and her two children. As seen in the above photo provided by the Sacramento Police Department, Deandre can be seen on an unknown date. However, on Saturday, September 2, Sacramento police reported that authorities in Nevada nabbed Chaney, who they allege beat his ex-girlfriend and two children, causing them critical injuries. Deandre was arrested on Friday, September 1, and taken into custody on Saturday, September 2, according to CBS Sacramento, via reports from the Winnemucca Police.

What is clear is that Deandre hid in a tarp on the Winnemucca Indian Colony inside a shed. The horrific attack on Chaney’s ex-girlfriend, a 7-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy began when Chaney Jr. argued with the woman – and then used a hammer to launch into an attack upon her and the two children. When the attack was done, Deandre stole the woman’s car, which was later found by police. When authorities took Chaney into custody, police did so without incident. Now at Humboldt County Detention Center, it isn’t known if Deandre will be transported to Sacramento, however, the heinous nature of the alleged attack by Chaney Jr. upon the woman and children is bringing attention to the crime.

As reported by SacBee.com, the search for Chaney began after authorities were called to a Sacramento residence in the 3000 block of Melinda Way. The incident happened early in the morning, around 6:20 a.m., when the ex-girlfriend told police she had been assaulted by Deandre, along with her children. After receiving major injuries from the hammer attack, Deandre’s ex-girlfriend and the children were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Fox40.com reports that the little boy is brain dead, according to family members.

Chaney has had a criminal history and authorities were familiar with Deandre prior to the hammer attack. His violent history caused authorities to call Chaney armed and dangerous, and prior to his arrest, a reward was offered for information leading to his capture. Deandra was noted as a 5-feet, 7-inch tall African-American man who weighed approximately 165 pounds, with tattoos on his neck and above his eyebrows.

[Featured Image by Sacramento Police Department/AP Images]