‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Plays Dirty, Maya Sparks War, Bill Tries To Keep A Secret

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease there are huge decisions which will be made in the next two weeks. Sheila will make sure everything is going to go her way even if it means having an unfair advantage. Meanwhile, the week of September 4 will spell out disaster for Bill.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will not hesitate about playing dirty to get what she wants. This time, her focus will be on manipulating Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). Monday spoilers for the Bold and the Beautiful reveal Charlie will be coerced to assist Sheila with her plans in getting and retaining Eric’s attention. Meanwhile, Quinn will reveal how much she appreciates Ridge’s support.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday tease that Sheila is going to put Quinn and Ridge in a situation which makes them more likely to cave in to their feelings. Meanwhile, Bill is going to have a hard time with his family members. Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) is going to spill the beans to Thomas (Pierson Fode). This will leave Thomas confused on what to do next. Liam (Scott Clifton) will also catch his father’s confession on tape, so everyone will know who Bill truly is.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept 4-8. Quinn shows her appreciation to Ridge. https://t.co/e2m5P4JgF1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AqGtk8a7z9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2017

On Wednesday, spoilers reveal CJ (Mick Cain) is going to come up with a decision about the Spectra building. Elsewhere, Maya is going to see how close Nicole and Lizzie is, and she is going to do something about it.

Maya will try to arrange for Zende’s promotion but it will require moving to Paris. Maya will pitch the idea to Rick, and Thursday’s spoilers reveal she will get an approval for the strategic change. If Maya is scheming to put some distance between Lizzie and Nicole, Sally is going to show everyone she is a fighter. She will talk to Steffy about her future plans.

Can't get enough of Liam and Dollar Bill Spencer? Watch all your favorite episodes of #BoldandBeautiful now! https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/E83fSpRqyg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday tease an exciting episode. Nicole will confront Maya about the staffing change involving Zende. Bill will try his best to keep a secret from Brooke, and the latter will do what she can to support Bill.

A quick preview of what’s to come in the week of September 11 reveals that Steffy will have worries about Liam. Pushing Bill too far will definitely have consequences. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease Katie and Wyatt will make their relationship status public.

This week on #BoldandBeautiful, it's father vs. son. The day of reckoning is here! pic.twitter.com/jsG5gdG4EW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 3, 2017

[Featured Image by PLS Pool/ Getty Images]