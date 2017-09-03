‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers: ‘Election Night’ [Video]

American Horror Story: Cult will be kicking off Episode 1 on September 5 with some of the scariest elements of the season, as well as some real-life mania that many have already experienced. Given that Episode 1 starts on Election Night, the episode is aptly titled the same and draws from the fears of Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) as she not only realizes the election of Donald Trump, but she is also exposed to many other childhood fears that have now manifested themselves based off the anxiety of the night.

It appears as though American Horror Story: Cult will be trying something that it rarely relied on in previous seasons of the FX show. AHS: Cult will not be featuring the supernatural element that is so inherent to the series, according to a report on TV Guide. Although AHS: Freak Show did not rely on it all that much, the presence of Edward Mordrake appeared to be the only thing that linked it to supernatural elements.

But that appears to be speculation at this point because there is good reason to believe that Twisty the Clown will be making an appearance in American Horror Story: Cult, stemming from the oldest fears of Ally who had read comics about the horrible clown and his monstrous reign of terror in the 1950s just before he died.

Now it is not likely that Twisty the Clown will be making a physical appearance in Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Cult, titled “Election Night.” But it does seem as though his creepy story will be unveiled through a montage of comic book pages in a monologue.

The latest teaser for Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Cult shows the story of Twisty the Clown and how he wreaked havoc and reigned down terror on the people of Florida, just before he died.

Also, it might be worth noting that if Twisty the Clown ends up making a physical appearance in American Horror Story: Cult, that means we could also be seeing Edward Mordrake (Wes Bentley). That of course confirms all ties to Freak Show, but it is unclear at this time how American Horror Story: Cult will tie in to Coven, Murder House, Hotel, and Asylum.

Be sure to tune into FX this Tuesday, September 5, to catch Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Cult, titled “Election Night.”

[Featured Image by FX]