‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet And Cane Bond: New GC Couple ‘Jane’ Replaces ‘Lane’

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the bond between Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) continues to strengthen as they expect their baby this fall. The growing commitment between Juliet and Cane as they expect their baby indicates that a new GC couple, “Jane,” is set to replace “Lane.”

The connection between Cane and Juliet is due to the baby they have in common. Cane and Juliet’s anxiety after doctors warned that the baby might have inherited a genetic disorder — cystic fibrosis — has helped to bring them closer together.

The relationship has also had the chance to flourish in the vacuum created by Cane’s split with Lily (Christel Khalil). Although Cane is anxious to have his family back, Lily has refused to give Cane another chance. Cane, therefore, needs Juliet to fill in the vacuum in his life after losing his family due to problems largely of his own making. He has had to turn to Juliet for support after Lily rejected his effort at reconciliation.

However, it would be unfair to blame Lily for the breakup. She had been willing to give their relationship a chance when she learned that Cane cheated on her with Juliet.

It was Hilary (Mishael Morgan) who revealed Cane’s cheating. Hilary overheard Cane admitting that he got drunk and slept with Juliet. Hilary relished the opportunity to break up Lily’s marriage by revealing that Cane had cheated on Lily with Juliet during a business trip to Tokyo. Hilary managed to extract a confession from Juliet that she took care to record.

Breaking up Lily’s marriage was sweet revenge for Hilary who lost her opportunity to start a modeling career to Lily. However, Hilary’s quest for revenge eventually backfired when Lily hooked up with her boyfriend, Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood), after breaking up with Cane.

Hilary felt humiliated when she found out that Jordan had hooked up with Lily after breaking up with her. Hilary’s subsequent quest to reconnect with Jordan appears to be due to the fact that she felt humiliated about losing her man to her arch rival. It seems that her genuine love interest after breaking up with Jordan is her ex-husband, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), who is currently dating Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

Hilary has been scheming to end Devon and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) relationship so that she can get back together again with Devon.

Cane’s cheating with Juliet was mitigated by the fact that it was a drunken one-night stand. Y&R fans will recall that Juliet had spiked Cane’s sake bombs. Cane’s cheating with Juliet was complicated by Juliet’s subsequent announcement that she was pregnant with Cane’s baby. However, not even Juliet’s pregnancy was sufficient to make Lily call it quits with Cane. She continued to struggle to give Cane a chance to prove himself.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Not The Daddy, Juliet Baby Tests For Cystic Fibrosis Reveal Truth? https://t.co/BP93lgYU9Z — Laura H (@pmekame) August 23, 2017

Her final decision to walk away from her marriage to Cane was due directly to other missteps by Cane. Cane raided the twins’ college fund to pay off the blackmailer Jesse Smith (Max Adler). Lily learned from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Cane had scuttled the DARE commercial shoot by paying Jesse to alter footage to incriminate Billy (Jason Thompson). Jesse later returned to blackmail Cane.

Lily confronted Cane angrily with the information she obtained from Victoria and when Cane couldn’t defend himself Lily demanded that he pack his things and leave the house.

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Lily And Jordan’s Kiss Destroy Her Marriage With Cane? https://t.co/W6HIGLzyiO — Laura H (@pmekame) August 19, 2017

Y&R spoilers state that Lily and Jordan will continue to bond despite objections by the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charles (Noah Alexander Noah Gerry), who are offended by their mother hooking up with Jordan barely after their father left. The twins have criticized Lily despite being angry with their father for betraying his family.

Lily’s budding relationship with Jordan and Cane’s deepening bond with Juliet indicate a bleak future for “Lane,” but a bright one for “Jane.”

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]