Taylor Swift Remains At No. 1 On iTunes After Nine Days

Taylor Swift is still on top. Despite the backlash that “Look What You Made Me Do” has endured, it is still No. 1 on iTunes nine days after its release. It was predicted that the song would hit No. 1 and then fall right away. But Swift’s new single is the real deal.

However, both the song and video have been brutally criticized. Vulture thinks the new single is weary.

“Pop music is never not repetitive, but Swift’s repetitions, for the first time ever in her career, sound wearying instead of catchy.”

The review adds that Swift’s lyrics sound like Disney-villain karaoke. That was one of the nicer reviews of the song. The video has been brutalized just as much. USA Today claims the clip for “Look What You Made Me Do” is petty rather than smart.

“Trouble is, while those past Taylor Swifts that she symbolically kills off in the video weren’t perfect, at least they were centered around more than just a lust for revenge, which seems to be the only defining characteristic about Swift’s Reputation phase thus far,” says critic Maeve McDermott, adding that people wanted to see the more serious Taylor Swift who recently defended sexual assault victims.

It appears that McDermott is completely wrong. According to Forbes, Swift’s new video has become only one of three to hit 100 million views in a four-day period. Earlier in the week, Swift’s video broke the 24-hour streaming record by hitting over 27 million views in a day. She narrowly beat out Adele with her hit “Hello.”

Then, there’s the song. According to Billboard, Swift has not only garnered her first No. 1 hit in the UK, but the singer is set do debut at No. 1 in the United States as well.

“Taylor Swift’s new single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ should blast to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 16) with the highest weekly sales, and possibly the top streaming total, for any song in 2017.”

The article adds that Swift’s new single could sell around 400,000 downloads in its first week and beat out the 240,000 copies that Ed Sheeran sold with “Shape of You.” Swift’s song should also rank in the top 15 on the Radio Songs chart. Whether it will spend more than one week at No. 1 is something nobody can predict right now.

Swift’s album Reputation is scheduled for release this November. Tour dates should be announced very soon. After the backlash Swift suffered in 2016, who would have thought that Taylor Swift would end up being one of most successful entertainers of 2016?

