Hailey Baldwin Explains How She Balances Her Faith With Hollywood

Hailey Baldwin is just one of the many celebrity members of Hillsong Church. She’s made it no secret that she’s a Christian. Hailey graces the October, 2017, cover of Fashion Magazine, out on Sept. 26, reports Just Jared. On the cover, she wears a plaid tweed cropped jacket with a matching high-waisted skirt and over-the-knee boots. Hailey opens up about her faith and how she manages her lifestyle while living in Hollywood. She’s not one of those Christians who tries to recruit new members. Instead, Hailey has a close-knit of friends who share the same values as her.

“I don’t think anybody should be afraid to represent or talk about it, even though I feel there’s something about Christianity that makes people very touchy,” Baldwin said. “Which is why, now in my 20s, I try to surround myself with people who believe the same thing I do – who follow and are open to it – because it’s too hard to constantly get people to understand what I do if they just aren’t interested in it.”

Baldwin, 20, also talked about the downsides of social media. Most of her fame is due to her success on Instagram. Even Baldwin admits she feels “ugly” at times. The blonde beauty even hinted about being bullied on social media.

“It adds a lot of layers of insecurity. You’re being told on a much larger scale that you’re not pretty, you’re not this, you’re not that. Basically, it adds a lot of layers of bullying… You think about what they’re saying, and you wonder if they’re right.”

Hailey is very humble when it comes to her modeling career. She claims that she still feels “timid” and “goofy” at times. She says that she’s a very “clumsy” person who doesn’t take herself or her looks too seriously. Believe it or not, Hailey claims that she can be very “shy” around people who don’t know her well.

Hailey Baldwin was spotted on a double date with BFF Kendall Jenner. The two wore casual outfits while attending worship at The City Church’s Saban Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Beverly Hills, according to Just Jared Jr. Baldwin wore a black Led Zeppelin T-shirt with black-and-white track pants and white sneakers. The two models were joined by Kendall’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Later that night, Kendall and Hailey went on a double date with Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons. They had dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Hailey has not confirmed her relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, who was previously linked to Hollywood bad girl Bella Thorne.

