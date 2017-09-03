Josh And Anna Duggar Leave Kids With Family As They Wait For New Baby, Due In September

With their new baby due any day now, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, have left their kids to the care of his parents. Most Counting On fans thought that Anna Duggar would give birth to his fifth baby in August, but it looks like her pregnancy is running slightly longer than expected. But it looks like the big day is nearing for the Duggar couple.

The 29-year-old Duggar and his wife announced their pregnancy back in March. This was two years after the scandal shook the family. Josh Duggar was ousted as a child molester, having committed this crime against five underage girls, two of them being his younger sisters. He was also exposed as a user of Ashley Madison, a web service that connects people looking for extramarital affairs. These allegations got 19 Kids and Counting cancelled.

When the spin-off Jill & Jessa: Counting On started, Josh was not allowed on the show. For the last two years, with his wife Anna and his four children, he has lived a relatively quiet existence, fighting some scandals that often reared their ugly head.

Their baby announcement in March got the fans thinking whether this will help him get back onto the reality TV show. In fact, there has been rumors that his father, Jim Bob Duggar, was trying to persuade the producers to let his eldest son back on.

“He spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Style Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

Whether or not their new baby will be their ticket back onto TLC, for now, it looks like Josh and Anna are focusing on its arrival. From Facebook updates, it looks like his family has taken lead on keeping an eye on his kids as they prepare for some changes.

Check out Josh and Anna’s son, Marcus, hanging out at his grandparents’ house.

Of course, this sparked a series of questions about the new baby.

“Does he have a baby brother yet?” A fan asked in the comment section. “Hope so and hope they are doing well!”

Anna Duggar certainly has been making her way back into the public eye. Starting this spring, she has been making tweets on her account, usually of her kids, their birthdays, and some family outings. Her latest tweet congratulated her sister-in-law, Joy-Anna Duggar, on getting pregnant with her first child.

Before that, she made news headlines with a picture she uploaded. She documented a family trip to a Christian rehab center in Rockford, Illinois, which provided services to her husband during the time of the scandal.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Many fans expressed concern towards her flying so late in her pregnancy. They also questioned the reason behind this visit, wondering if Josh Duggar was relapsing into some of his past issues.

According to the family blog, Josh and Anna are expecting their new baby boy in September.

