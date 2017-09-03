Jesse Jackson Says President Donald Trump ‘Would Not Qualify To Get Into Jesus’ Kingdom’ — Here’s Why

Reverend Jesse Jackson usually always has plenty to say about a number of topics, and this week, he let the world know that President Donald Trump would not “qualify” to enter the kingdom of Heaven. This past week, Jackson appeared in Washington, D.C., to speak to a number of people for the National Action Network’s “Ministers’ March for Justice.” It was there that he let everyone know he doesn’t feel as if the president is at a level where he can have eternal life.

During Jackson’s speech, he mentioned a number of different topics and spoke of how “the statues must come down” and “the electoral college must come down,” as reported by the Daily Wire. He went on to say that the electoral college is connected directly to the “evil” Confederacy.

From there, Jackson said that the president wants people to “speak English” in order to be qualified in the country and to have a “job skill.” It was at that point that he revealed his belief that Trump would not qualify for Heaven.

“Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country, he would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom.”

Due to Trump not feeling as if people are qualified to be in the United States, Jackson believes the same goes for Trump trying to get into Heaven. As a number of people cheered his words, Jackson had more to say on the day and almost every single thing was aimed at today’s political world.

Jesse Jackson spoke of Heather Heyer who was killed in the vicious attack in Charlottesville, and he looked at her as a martyr for civil rights. When mentioning her name, he felt as if she needed to be placed in a group with those such as Andrew Goodman, Viola Gregg Liuzzo, James Earl Chaney, and Michael Henry Schwerner.

“The blood of Heather Heyer, like the blood of Schwerner, Goodman, Chaney, Liuzzo and many others, shows the power of non-violence. The innocent blood of one woman shook the White House, made business leaders jump off of boards, shook the Congress across lines of party, and folks speaking around the world. There’s power in the blood.”

During this same week, televangelist Jim Bakker spoke of the ramifications that could come about if there is a change in the presidency. As reported by The Hill, Bakker stated that the second civil war in the United States would begin if there was an impeachment of Donald Trump from the seat of president.

“If it happens, there will be a civil war in the United States of America. The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we’re not careful.”

Jesse Jackson: President Trump ‘Would Not Qualify to Get Into Jesus’ Kingdom’https://t.co/UclxalnnjY — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2017

There are many interesting views from all sides at this time and the main topic at hand is President Donald Trump. While some feel that Trump needs to remain in office or else there could be a second civil war, others believe that this is more of a spiritual thing. Jesse Jackson has always been very outspoken and he held nothing back when he decided to say that he doesn’t think the president would qualify to get into the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

[Featured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Images]