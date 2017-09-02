WWE Officials Have Changed Their Plans For Upcoming Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura Match

On SmackDown Live this week, Randy Orton will battle Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time to figure out who will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. Regardless of who wins the match, WWE officials are hoping the huge matchup can provide a boost to recent low ratings. Orton versus Nakamura is a huge match to give away for free, but the powers that be have tried this kind of thing before.

The WWE Universe is expecting “The King of Strong Style” to defeat the Viper on SmackDown Live, which means the former would receive his rematch with Jinder Mahal at WWE Hell in a Cell. It makes sense for Orton to put over Nakamura just as John Cena did recently, so the rivalry between Mahal vs. Nakamura can continue for another PPV. However, it seems that WWE officials have changed their minds about that plan.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are leaning towards Randy Orton winning the match with Nakamura next week on SmackDown Live to become the No. 1 Contender. However, the expectation is that Orton will get his title match over the next several weeks and Nakamura will receive his at WWE Hell in a Cell. Since the event isn’t until October, WWE officials are confident that they can do both feuds before the next PPV.

The rivalry between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal didn’t really end since the Great Khali’s interference at WWE Battleground was the last time Orton and Mahal faced off. With well over a month to build the WWE title match at Hell in a Cell, it would be daunting to book any one feud for that long without the two men fighting inside the ring. As a result, Orton and Mahal can have a proper finish to their conflict until it’s time for Nakamura to get his next opportunity at the WWE Championship in October.

Many people were expecting Jinder Mahal to lose the WWE title at SummerSlam, but WWE officials had a change of heart with Baron Corbin’s push. Mahal’s reign should continue for some time, but there is a lot of speculation that it will be John Cena who will take the WWE title from him down the line. No matter who wins next week on SmackDown Live, neither Orton or Nakamura will be winning the WWE title anytime soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]