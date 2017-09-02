Mandy Moore Gets Black Eye In Freak Accident, How Will ‘This Is Us’ Handle Her Real-Life Injury?

Mandy Moore had a fight with a shower door — and she lost. The This Is Us star had an unfortunate run-in with the door handle as she showered and she ended up with a black eye. Moore posted a photo of her injury to Instagram, telling followers the freak accident was a first for her. Mandy Moore’s black eye comes as she is smack in the middle of shooting the second season of This Is Us, where she plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

Moore captioned a photo of herself which showed her black eye and stitches, asking fans for suggestions on how to “get rid of a black eye, pronto.” Moore also revealed that she had a plastic surgeon on the way to help out with her painful injury.

And just to prove that he’s as nice a guy in real life as he is on TV, Mandy Moore’s This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia sent his TV wife a “solidarity” photo. Milo posed alongside makeup artist Zoe Hay and hair stylist Michael Reitz as they showed off faux black eyes on the set of the hit NBC drama. Moore regrammed the photo, writing that she has “the best work family ever, ever, ever. ”

There is no word if Mandy Moore’s shiner will affect the shooting schedule for This Is Us, but it’s no secret that the show’s makeup department knows how to work magic. In fact, even before her accident, Mandy Moore already spent a lot of time with the This Is Us makeup team. Mandy Moore’s character ages over 40 years throughout the different eras of the flashback-filled drama series and the 33-year-old actress has been vocal about the number of hours she spends getting prosthetics put on to age her from a young woman to a middle-aged wife to a 66-year-old grandmother.

The '90s look good on you. #ThisIsUs A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:43am PST

Mandy Moore told Allure that the four-hour makeup and prosthetic process wreaks havoc on her skin.

“They do this technique, called ‘stretch and pull,’ where [my makeup artists] stretch out different parts of my face and my neck, and they’ll stretch it out and then they’ll stipple on the ager, which is almost like a tacky glue,” Moore told Allure.

“We dry [the glue] with a hair-dryer, and then bunch the skin back up, which is what gives it that sort of crepe-y texture. They put actual prosthetic pieces on me — I have two on my jaw, one on my neck, two nasolabial folds, and I have six different pieces around my eyes and on my eyelids.”

Mandy Moore revealed that when she’s not working, she tends to take it easy on her skin and not wear any makeup. Unfortunately, now that she’s sporting a black eye, she may need to change her routine.

Take a look at the video below to see Mandy Moore having fun with her co-stars on the This Is Us set one day before she got her eye injury.

This Is Us Season 2 premieres Sept. 26, Tuesday, on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]