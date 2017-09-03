Are Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Fighting Over Baby Gifts? [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are at war over baby gifts. At least that is according to an article in the National Enquirer. According to the supermarket tabloid, Kim is upset that Beyonce has not acknowledged her baby gifts for Bey’s new twins, Rumi and Sir. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to the National Enquirer’s insider, “Kim sent over a huge bouquet of flowers and a basket of baby things as soon as she heard about the twins birth. But she’s had no word of thanks and she’s steaming mad.”

If that doesn’t sound right to you, Gossip Cop agrees. The site, which is known for debunking celebrity rumors, claims that the rumor first started on Heat, a British tabloid, who published a story which alleged that Beyonce had rejected Kim Kardashian’s gifts for her twins. Soon, Radar Online published their own story which claimed that Beyonce and Kim Kardashian are having an ongoing “catfight” because Queen Bey had accepted the gifts, but hadn’t thanked Kim Kardashian for them, Gossip Cop reports. Then, Radar Online’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, published its story. As Gossip Cop notes, it seems pretty clear that the two publications colluded to publish a version of the story that was first seen in Heat.

Ever since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got together, there have been rumors that Kim and Beyonce aren’t the best of friends. Even though Kanye and Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z, were good friends at the time, the billion-dollar musical power couple did not attend the “Kimye” wedding. They are very different people. Kim lives her life under the glare of social media and reality TV cameras. Beyonce, on the other hand, is notoriously private. While Kim sells a book of her selfies and documents most of her life online, Beyonce sends out very packaged social media missives to her adoring fans on a somewhat regular basis.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

everything I wore in august on my app: https://t.co/MvEVhR8Jjd pic.twitter.com/nGItXFFW27 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017

But just because they aren’t very good friends doesn’t mean that they can’t unite around a good cause. Kim recently tweeted that she and her sisters will be donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston. Beyonce, who was born and raised in Houston, has already pledged her support to rebuilding her home city. As The Mirror reports, comedian Kevin Hart called out Beyonce and encouraged her to donate. But in an interview on TMZ, her pastor, Rev. Rudy Rasmus, insisted that she has already made her contribution in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and has quietly helped Houston throughout her very long career.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas]