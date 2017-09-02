Indiana Mother Mekielle Pullins Arrested Weeks After Amber Alert And Recording Herself Smothering 2-Year-Old

More than a month after Indiana mother Mekielle Pullins allegedly shared videos of herself smothering her 2-year-old son and sent them to the child’s father and prompted and Amber Alert by abducting her three kids, the 22-year-old as been arrested and charged with attempted murder. As CrimeOnline reports, Pullins’ abduction of her children, ages two, three and 7-years-old, back on July 18, prompting a statewide Amber Alert in the case.

Additionlly, Mekielle Pullins stands accused of recording a video of herself smothering her 2-year-old son and sending it to his father. In the recording, Pullins allegedly covered her toddler’s nose and mouth with her hand as he kicked and struggled to escape. The suffocation reportedly went on for at least 10 seconds.

“At the same time the child struggled to remove her hand, he lifted his dangling legs up and squirmed around in an attempt to get free from the woman’s grasp.”

Pullins reportedly followed up the first horrific video featuring graphic child abuse with a second one, as well as dozens of messages. In those communications, the young Indiana mother reportedly repeatedly threatened the lives of her children. According to court documents, the the father of Mekielle Pullins 2-year-old son is also the father of her 3-year-old.

In one of the texts to her children’s father, Pullins threatened to stab the 2-year-old. She reportedly claimed to “hate” the baby, adding that she hated the child and wished that she’d never been made responsible for him, something she placed on the shoulders of his father.

“Get your baby before I kill him. I’m stabbing [the child] 2night. I hate him. I wish u never gave me him. I don’t love him or you. U used me for a baby and money then left me on side road and left kids n shelter with not one call in weeks.”

Here are the kids reportedly abducted by their mom, Mekielle Pullins – Lyle Daniel, Bryce Young and Evan Daniel https://t.co/JjdCOsxiZp pic.twitter.com/7WeESoO374 — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) July 19, 2017

In another shocking text, the Indiana mother once again allegedly threatened to kill the baby by way of abuse, telling his father that the 2-year-old would face continued abuse either until he was picked up or “till he die.”

The July 18 Indiana Amber Alert involving Pullins and her three children was cancelled shortly after it was issued. At the time, police told the public that they believed the children to be in “imminent danger.” Authorities located the kids unharmed not far from where they were abducted, but Mekielle Pullins was nowhere to be found and was on the run until she was located and arrested by law enforcement. Since they were safely recovered following the July Amber Alert, Pullins’ children have been in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

According to investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Mekielle Pullins had demonstrated extremely violent tendencies in the past. Two months prior to abducting her children, the Indiana mother allegedly attacked their father, hitting him in the face and causing serious eye injuries. In that same instance, Pullins is also accused of nearly running one of her children over.

#AmberAlertUpdate: Indy kids found safe. Authorities are still looking for mother, Mekielle Pullins for questioning. pic.twitter.com/YiV7F5ODfZ — eCM (@EthicalCitizenM) July 19, 2017

Prior to her arrest and attempted murder charge, Mekielle Pullins reportedly had an outstanding warrant for various other violent crimes, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

Following her arrest, Indiana mother Mekielle Pullins was booked into the Marion County Jail; her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

[Featured Image by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department]