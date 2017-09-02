‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Admits She Suffered From An Eating Disorder That Started While On ‘DWTS’

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty is now speaking out and letting the world know that she secretly suffered from an eating disorder. People revealed that the reality star is now sharing something that nobody knew about her at all. She battled this disease for about a year and Sadie is now opening up to help other people who are suffering from the same thing.

This news all came out in a blog post that Sadie Robertson made where she revealed all. She is saying that this eating disorder is connected to having a negative body image of herself. Sadie didn’t hold back and said, “It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult. It was done in secret. It was hidden. … My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity.”

So what started this all for Sadie? She shared that it all began when she was on the show Dancing With the Stars back in 2014. She admits that her mirror, clothes and pictures were her biggest enemy. She would immediately see her imperfections when she looked in the mirror and Sadie even compared how she was feeling to one of those magic mirrors that you see at a carnival.

Sadie Robertson was talking about food all the time and counting every little calorie. She was also wrapping her hands around her thigh to make sure that they were not getting any bigger. What changed it all for Sadie? She said that when she went to God with her problems and started to pray about it was the day that everything changed for her. She now weighs 15 lbs. more than she did when she was on Dancing With the Stars, but she is great with how things are going for her now.

One thing that is important to Sadie Robertson is being natural. She doesn’t want to be one of those girls that is photoshopped all the time. Sadie feels like that is “false advertisement.” The fact that she is speaking out about the issues she went through really can help other girls who are feeling that same way. It takes a lot of courage to reveal you aren’t perfect.

Are you shocked to hear about Sadie Robertson from Duck Dynasty’s eating disorder? Do you miss this hit show since it has been canceled? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

probably should have started working out back in like 2012 A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]