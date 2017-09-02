New Orleans Saints News: Adam Bighill, Travaris Cadet, QBs Among Those Gone In Final Cutdown

The first big Saturday in college football also happens to be a dreaded day on a professional level as all NFL teams need to get their rosters down to the league-mandated 53 man size. After all of the preseason games were over, teams began going through the process of making the hard decisions as to which players would not make their 2017 roster. The New Orleans Saints are updating their list as the day goes on and some popular players have already had their names called.

A number of teams started making moves on Friday, but everything needed to be done by Saturday and all teams had to be at 53. The Saints were given a bit of a headstart after wide receiver Willie Snead was suspended for the first three games of the season due to a DWI he received in the offseason, according to ESPN.

The Canal Street Chronicles reported that the Saints had 89 players going into the time after the final preseason game and that meant a lot of cuts were coming. On Friday, here are the names of those released or movements made.

DT Tony McDaniel

S Erik Harris

CB Justin Zimmer

CB Damian Swann

WR De’Quan Hampton

TE Braedon Bowman

LB Jonathan Walton

LB Audie Cole

CB Malik Foreman

OT Khalif Barnes

OT Jerry Ugokwe

DT Ashaad Mabry

On Saturday, the names became more well known to Saints’ fans and Nick Underhill of The Advocate kept updating the list as the day went on.

Saints Cut QB Garrett Grayson & RB Travaris Cadet https://t.co/nvubzpDtwJ pic.twitter.com/95A39TGZSL — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) September 2, 2017

The list on Saturday still needs to be fully confirmed by the New Orleans Saints and the NFL, but there are a lot of names on it that some may have thought were safe. Running back Travaris Cadet and linebacker Adam Bighill are two players who were on the bubble, but they just couldn’t make it past the final cut.

Quarterbacks Garrett Grayson and Ryan Nassib were both also cut by the Saints which means the team is going with Chase Daniel as Drew Brees’ back-up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Nassib’s cut was one of the first to come on Saturday.

As of 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 2, here is the updated list of cuts:

QB Ryan Nassib

QB Garrett Grayson

RB Travaris Cadet

LB Adam Bighill

CB Arthur Maulet

WR Travin Dural

C Cameron Tom

OG Landon Turner

OL John Fullington

TE Garrett Griffin

RB Darius Victor

After this list of cuts, the roster seems to be down to 56 players which means there are still three more to be revealed.

Report: New Orleans Saints release former LSU WR Travin Dural https://t.co/lU1b57zMID #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/F2fXXaW7ca — SEC Country LSU (@SECCountryLSU) September 2, 2017

The day of final cuts in the NFL is a hard one to take as many players are now left without a team and many fans find their favorite names no longer on a roster. The New Orleans Saints had some big decisions to make on Saturday and it had to be difficult to release guys such as Adam Bighill, Garrett Grayson, and Travaris Cadet, but it needed to be done. Now, the next week will be interesting to see which recently released players end up in new homes.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]