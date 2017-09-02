‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leak: Benicio Del Toro’s Character Is Not A ‘Dark Jedi’ After All, But Something Else

Benicio Del Toro’s character in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is one of the biggest and well-kept secrets in the upcoming sequel, but the mystery may have been uncovered prematurely.

The revelation comes from a Funko Pop toy based on the character that was released in celebration of Force Friday II. A Twitter user that managed to pick one up provided the information and a picture of the toy to the ever-reliable Star Wars source Making Star Wars.

Not much has been disclosed about Del Toro’s character in Star Wars: Episode 8 except that he is only addressed by the name DJ. It is also being said that his real name will be kept a mystery throughout the whole film, but he has that codename for a reason.

This snippet of information has many speculating what it could really mean, with some saying it could be a reference to Dark Jedi, a new breed of the Force-sensitive heroes that exist in the Star Wars lore, but the movies have yet to touch on. However, this could be far from the case.

The Last Jedi Funko Pop toy in DJ’s likeness wore a hat that had a tag with a phrase written in Aurebesh. The Twitter user translated it as “Don’t Join,” which matches up the character’s codename.

This suggests that DJ is not the name of the mystery Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi character, but an acronym that relates to him—some sort of a code or principle he lives by. Unfortunately, it is hard to say where his loyalty lies, although it has been teased that he is not exactly someone that can be trusted by the heroes.

What is known at the moment is that Finn (John Boyega) and Rose’s (Kelly Marie Tran) mission in The Last Jedi will involve getting to DJ. Some speculate that the Resistance will seek his help, but based on his motto, he is not the type to join or follow so getting his assistance in the fight against the First Order in Star Wars: Episode 8 may be difficult to do.

There are speculations that DJ is a hacker—more accurately a slicer as they are called in the Star Wars mythology. This could be why he is connected to the “master hacker” character played by Justin Theroux and that “Don’t Join” is his some sort of call sign.

Either way, it looks like Del Toro’s character is not a Dark Jedi after all and may not even be a Force-sensitive character as some thought he could be the counterpart of Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels.

For now, however, nothing is certain yet. Fans will just have to wait for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi to hit the cinemas December 15 to learn the truth.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]