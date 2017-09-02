Taylor Swift Joins Other Celebrities In Helping Hurricane Victims By Donating To Houston Food Bank

Following the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction during the last weekend of August, a number of celebrities have made monetary donations in order to try and help the victims. The latest celebrity to join the growing list of donors looking to help is Taylor Swift. The singer, who had been keeping a relatively low profile over the last few months until her latest single and music video released last week, made a sizeable donation to the Houston Food Bank on September 1.

As E! News reported, Taylor Swift has not personally commented on her donation for Hurricane Harvey victims. Instead, the news about the donation came courtesy of the Houston Food Bank. The Houston Food Bank actually took to their Facebook page in order to announce that the singer had made a large donation to their organization.

In the Facebook post from the Food Bank, they shared a picture of Swift and also a message stating that the singer had “generously made a very sizeable donation” to the organization in “honor of her mother,” who is a graduate of the University of Houston. The organization then thanked not only Taylor Swift but also all of the other people who have donated in an effort to help “rebuild” the community.

The singer joins a growing list of celebrities who have all donated to relief efforts and other organizations looking to help the people of Houston and the surrounding areas impacted by the hurricane. The list of celebrities who have donated money to the cause includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, and Sandra Bullock. On top of the individual celebrity donations, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans kicked off a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised more than $16 million as of early September 2.

Although Taylor Swift has been avoiding the spotlight in recent months, with her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” and music video, as well as this donation to the Houston Food Bank, she is once more making headlines. With her music comeback already generating a lot of buzz, plus her new album set to drop in November, fans of the singer have a lot to look forward to now that she seems ready to step back into the limelight.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]