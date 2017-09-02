George Clooney And Wife Amal Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Twins — See More Photos!

George Clooney and wife Amal have made their first red carpet appearance since they welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella three months ago.

The pair showed up at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of crime comedy Suburbicon, which Clooney directed and co-produced. The actor co-wrote the film with the Coen brothers.

Geoerge, 56, made a grand entrance by arriving at the venue in a boat. His wife Amal wasn’t there with him at the time.

Needless to say, the couple was a study in elegance when they blazed the red carpet for the first time in a long while. Amal Clooney was simply stunning wearing a lilac Versace gown paired with pearl earrings. George looked as dapper as ever wearing a classic black tuxedo.

George and Amal Clooney arrived in Venice, Italy earlier this week and were spotted going out of town on several occasions. Before they flew to Venice, the couple, along with their twins, stayed at Lake Como, where George owns a villa.

On Friday, the pair were spotted leaving the Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice after enjoying a romantic dinner. Amal Clooney once again showcased her post-baby curves wearing a strapless blue Missoni gown. On Thursday, George Clooney and his wife Amal visited the romantic city again for a pre-festival date night. All dressed up, the two left their hotel and then boarded a water taxi to recreate the moments they shared when they headed towards their wedding ceremony in 2014.

Oh how we've missed them: George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their red carpet return at the Venice Film Festival. https://t.co/q5BCH79EIB pic.twitter.com/actke4f1Yo — E! News (@enews) September 2, 2017

Three years before, George Clooney and Amal got married at the Aman Canal Grande hotel in September 2014.

The pair have been undoubtedly busy taking care of their twins for the past few months. In an interview with the Associated Press, George admits that he didn’t think he would become a parent to twins at age 56. He’s enjoying the experience, nonetheless.

“I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” George joked. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”

Since the birth of their twins, George and Amal have been doing all they can to keep the spotlight off them. They’ve been so protective of Alexander and Ella that they vowed to sue a French magazine for publishing photos of them cradling their twins in their backyard, as reported by TMZ. The couple will probably win too. Under the French law, public figures can only be photographed during public appearances and for journalistic purposes.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said George in a statement.

The French mag responded by saying that they published the photos due to public demand and that the pictures didn’t put the kids in any danger.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]