‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Ami Brown Hospitalized [Report]

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been hospitalized and is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment for lung cancer, according to the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page. The page claims that doctors are doing “everything they can” for Brown, trying to keep her as comfortable as possible, as she is having a very hard time battling this illness.

There have been several reports that Ami has been hospitalized in the past because her cancer has progressed to Stage 4 and her body isn’t handling the chemotherapy and radiation treatment well. It is unclear if Ami has been released from the hospital at all over the past few weeks, but Alaskan Bush People Exposed reports that Ami is really struggling right now. The site claims that things “aren’t looking good” for Ami, but that she is still fighting.

Fans have been commenting on Ami’s condition for weeks, many expressing their well-wishes and offering prayers for the Brown family. As most people know, Stage 4 cancer is considered advanced and, despite the aggressive treatment, the prognosis isn’t good.

“Thank you for keeping us updated. I am so saddened for Ami and the emotions her family must be going through. This disease is horrible…I pray she isn’t suffering,” said one Facebook, after reading today’s update.

“Thank you for the update Many Prayers for you Ami and your beautiful family,” added another.

Ami Brown has been the focus of the Brown family as she has been through a lot since her diagnosis.

Fans of the show have been waiting for updates on Ami’s condition, many hoping to hear some positive news. However, Ami is weak and her body is really taking a beating with the chemotherapy. If you or someone you know has undergone this intense treatment, you probably know the negative effects that it can have. It hasn’t been easy for Ami or her family, but the amount of support that they’ve all been receiving has been wonderful.

In regard to a new season of the show, Alaskan Bush People Exposed has said that there will be new season, but that the filming may be delayed because of Ami’s illness. The Browns are currently focused on being together and supporting each other for the time being. They have been staying in a rental property not far from the Los Angeles area hospital where Ami is receiving care. The whole family is said to be together with Ami this weekend.

