‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Two Weeks: Eric’s Hot Nicole Fantasy, FBI Fires Eli, Raines’ Exit Date

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks of September 5-8 and September 11-15, reveal that Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) bond continues to grow, Eli (Lamon Archey) finds out that his career may be over, Rafe (Galen Gering) wants to set a date and Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) finally escape the sanatorium. Gabi (Camila Banus) needs to beat the odds as she faces death, but luckily she has Eli on her side. With John back, Brady (Eric Martsolf) will seek out his dad. Elsewhere, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will have a fallout. Is Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) time over at Days of Our Lives?

During the week of September 5-8, Brady will struggle with his feelings about Nicole and Eric’s connection. It is very obvious to him that they’re falling in love and he feels helpless to stop it. In an attempt to work through some of his issues, he seeks Marlena’s advice. Days of Our Lives spoilers via She Knows Soaps states that Hattie will “struggle to maintain her charade with Brady” and he will be puzzled at the un-Marlena like advice.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady plays dirty on Nicole's behalf.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/5U8LuQUd5e — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2017

Eli, Rafe and Hope will be racing to beat the clock in an attempt to save Gabi’s life. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that they will be able to save Gabi’s life. It seems as if Commissioner Raines’ time on the NBC soap opera are numbered. He will go down for his crime and his exit date is set for Thursday, September 7.

However, despite being Gabi’s hero, the FBI will be none too pleased about the Gabi situation. During the week of September 11-15, the FBI will fire Eli. Eli will be wondering how he can move on from his illustrious career as an FBI agent, and what the future holds in store for him.

Rafe and Hope have been engaged for some time now. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Rafe will pose some hard questions to his fiancee. Hope doesn’t want to tie the knot soon and Rafe is well aware of this, but he still has the right to know why she is holding back from marriage. He will ask Hope why she keeps dragging her feet at setting a wedding date.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope and Rafe conspire with Abe.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/XbPztIOkVi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 29, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena and John will finally escape the sanatorium, minds intact. They will hear about Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) out-of-character behavior and Marlena will have her suspicions about “Adrienne’s” identity. Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Marlena may figure out Bonnie’s game before too long.

Brady is still struggling with the Nicole and Eric issue. He will turn to his father for advice now that he is home. John will give him fatherly advice and will tell Brady what he needs to hear, which might not be easy on the ear for Brady. Brady’s gut feel does seem to be correct because if he only knew what was going on Eric’s mind, he would feel justified in all the thoughts he has about them.

What is Eric thinking about? Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Eric cannot stop thinking about Nicole. In fact, “Ericole” fans should tune in during the week of September 11-15 to view a hot and steamy fantasy he has about Nicole. It seems as if the ex-priest hasn’t quite sustained the ability to keep his thoughts pure.

Only 51 days until the return of Eric Brady @gregvaughan to Salem. #arizucker #ericole A post shared by Greg Vaughan official fan page (@gregvaughanfan) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:23am PST

On the corporate side of things, half-brothers Chad and Andre will have a fallout. Chad will be puzzled as to Andre’s strange behavior. They won’t stay cross at each other for very long and Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that eventually everything will become clear.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]