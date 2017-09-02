A 10-Year-Old New York Girl Was Beaten, Starved, And Drug Behind Car By Own Mother, Police Say

A 10-year-old Albion, New York girl was beaten, starved, and then drug behind a car by a rope, police investigators say. The unidentified girl’s mother, Leslieann Raeder, her boyfriend, his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend have been arrested for a series of child abuse crimes.

The 10-year-old girl was tied to a car by a rope and dragged along dirt roads near her Albion home. Leslieann Raeder, 34, her boyfriend Gary Bubis Jr., 37, Brandy Shraver, 18, and Shawn Whaely, 23, were abusing and torturing the little girl inside the home since April, the Daily Mail reported.

The 10-year-old girl’s mother and her friends were arrested earlier this week after the child managed to escape from the home and ran to a neighbor’s house. The four adults allegedly withheld food from the little girl on a daily basis over the course of multiple months and beat her on a regularly.

According to Albion law enforcement officials, the 10-year-old girl was only fed a single meal each day – and the food was covered in hot sauce, CNY Central reports. The alleged child abuse victim also told police investigators she was forced to sneak food so she wouldn’t starve to death.

The little girl also told sheriff’s deputies in Oswego County that her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and the other couple forced her to strap on four backpacks and made her run down the road while pursuing her in a car. She also said her mother and her friends used the forced runs as a form of entertainment for themselves.

If the little girl toting the four backpacks did not run fast enough, her mother and the three others would allegedly bump her with the car they were driving or tie her to the vehicle with a rope to make her move faster. The backpacks were loaded with various items until they were heavy and full before they were strapped onto the shoulders, front, and back of the child, according to police reports.

The alleged child abuse inside the Albion home also included denying the 10-year-old girl access to either a bathroom or water to drink. If the child did not follow every order she was given by her mother and her three friends, she told Oswego County deputies she was beaten with tightly rolled up newspaper.

The 10-year-old girl maintains the child abuse she endured was deemed disciplinary tactics by the adults inside the home. One of the offenses the girl was allegedly punished for was sneaking food.

Oswego County Undersheriff Eugene Sullivan said that this is the worse case of child abuse he has seen in the recent history of the area. Leslieann Raeder is facing both multiple child abuse charges and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The mother’s boyfriend, his sister, and her boyfriend are all facing second degree assault charges. Gary Bubis Jr. has also been accused of scolding a 3-year-old child who also lived inside the same Albion home, with hot water.

The 10-year-old girl, the 3-year-old toddler, and a 12-year-old child all lived in the home but Albion police investigators said only the girl who escaped the residence was singled out for abuse. All of the children have now been removed from the home and have been placed in the care of relatives.

