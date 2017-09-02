’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Attacks Jorge On ‘Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2’

The drama continues on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2 this Sunday, with Jorge getting attacked by another woman. Loren has pressed Jorge about getting into a relationship with Anfisa, who has been accused of marrying Jorge just because of his money.

In a sneak peek video of the 90 Day Fiance tell-all special via the Wrap, the drama continued on backstage. Loren asked Jorge what he was thinking by being in a relationship with Anfisa and if he really fell in love.

“I’m trying to dissect her, I’m trying to find one thing real about her, and I can’t because I just see a bunch of BOTOX,” Loren said.

She further asked Jorge what he thinks Anfisa loved about him besides his money. Jorge could not answer, and Loren said Anfisa probably could not answer that either. People don’t see that Jorge and Anfisa are truly in love, according to Loren, and they got married for the wrong reasons.

Paola also asked if Anfisa is a mail-order bride and Jorge just shook his head. Pao believes Jorge could find someone else better than Anfisa, adding that she’s not that pretty. According to Jorge, he somehow got blinded and just fell in love with her.

Loren went ahead and asked him what he likes about Anfisa besides her body, what was one thing that he was madly in love with, and Jorge said he does not know. For some reason, he felt connected to Anfisa, he said. “When I had money, everything was cool.” But when things would go wrong, that’s when the problem would come, he added.

That is not love, said Loren. Chantel agreed, saying that when you love someone, you are supposed to persevere through the bad and the good.

In the end, Loren said that those who are truly in love deserve the green card. Her husband, Alex, was denied two times while Anfisa got hers in just two months. Loren felt it was unfair, whatever Jorge and Anfisa did in processing their green card.

Last week, during the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, it was revealed that Jorge and Anfisa have separated. Apparently, Anfisa stayed with her husband for exactly the amount of time required to secure a green card. Jorge shared that he is considering filing for an annulment because he thinks Anfisa just used him to get a green card. His wife, though, said she had always been honest to Jorge about her intentions in the marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All part two airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.

[Featured Image by DCL/TLC]