‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Weekend Baby Watch: Speculations, Details, Baby Names, And More [Update]

Reader’s note: This is a developing story.

Audrey Roloff has passed her due date. August 31 came and went, and the reality TV star did not give birth. September 1 arrived too, and the LPBW star did not give any indication that she was about to deliver her first child either. As the weekend begins and the Little People, Big World community waits in anticipation, here is a brief guide to everything that is currently known about Audrey Roloff and the birth of her upcoming daughter.

This brief guide will be updated consistently over the weekend, so make sure that this page is refreshed every so often. Do take note that the latest updates on Audrey and the arrival of Baby Girl Roloff would be posted at the top of this article, while the earliest details about the upcoming LPBW event would be placed at the bottom of this piece.

Without further adieu, here then, is Audrey Roloff’s Weekend Baby Watch.

Update as of Saturday, 1:00 p.m., September 2

Audrey Roloff has posted yet another image on her Instagram Story. Just like her other posts during the past few days, her most recent update, which was shared just a few minutes ago, feature her line of Always More baby onesies. Expressing her delight at the positive reception to her new clothing line, Audrey stated that she simply cannot help but be excited for more photos of her social media followers’ children rocking her Always More baby onesies.

Considering that the new image on Auj’s Instagram Story came from her verified personal account, there is a pretty big chance the reality TV star has not started her labor yet. Her husband, Jeremy, as well as the other members of the Roloff family, however, are still silent on social media.

Update as of Saturday, 12:15 p.m., September 2

Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff have practically disappeared from social media. This is particularly interesting since Audrey and Jeremy are arguably the most social media-savvy members of the Roloff family. Jeremy, for one, has constantly been updating his Instagram followers about the ongoing repairs to their newly-purchased home. So far, however, Jeremy has gone a full 24 hours without any new update on his Instagram Story.

Yesterday was my due date! I can't believe I've been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you! In case you missed it, I did a 3rd trimester of pregnancy update over on my blog aujpoj.com ????#40weekspregnant #journeyofjerandauj A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Jeremy did appear, however, in an Instagram video that Audrey posted 15 hours ago. In the brief video clip, Audrey could be heard speaking to Jeremy as he did some gardening. The brief clip was Audrey’s last post on the social media platform as of writing. Most of Auj’s Instagram Story photos, which show off her 40-week stomach, are set to expire in a couple of hours.

Interestingly, the other members of the Roloff family have also ceased their social media activity since around 12 hours ago. Tori Roloff, another member of the reality TV family who is active on social media, posted her last Instagram Story 12 hours ago. The same is true with Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, both of whom have been quite silent in their social media feeds for more than 12 hours. No official announcements have been given by the family so far. Thus, for now, at least, the name of Baby Girl Roloff, as well as Audrey’s current status, remains unknown.

The sudden absence of the Roloff family in their respective social media pages is quite interesting. For one, it does seem to suggest that something significant might be happening in Roloff Farms. Is the Little People, Big World family’s sudden disappearance on social media caused by the start of Audrey Roloff’s labor? The next few hours would likely give more clues.

Until then, check back here for the latest updates on Audrey Roloff’s Weekend Baby Watch.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]