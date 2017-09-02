‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Weekend Baby Watch: Speculations, Details, Baby Names, And More [Update]

Reader’s note: This is a developing story.
Audrey Roloff has passed her due date. August 31 came and went, and the reality TV star did not give birth. September 1 arrived too, and the LPBW star did not give any indication that she was about to deliver her first child either. As the weekend begins and the Little People, Big World community waits in anticipation, here is a brief guide to everything that is currently known about Audrey Roloff and the birth of her upcoming daughter.
This brief guide will be updated consistently over the weekend, so make sure that this page is refreshed every so often. Do take note that the latest updates on Audrey and the arrival of Baby Girl Roloff would be posted at the top of this article, while the earliest details about the upcoming LPBW event would be placed at the bottom of this piece.
Without further adieu, here then, is Audrey Roloff’s Weekend Baby Watch.
Update as of Saturday, 1:00 p.m., September 2
Audrey Roloff has posted yet another image on her Instagram Story. Just like her other posts during the past few days, her most recent update, which was shared just a few minutes ago, feature her line of Always More baby onesies. Expressing her delight at the positive reception to her new clothing line, Audrey stated that she simply cannot help but be excited for more photos of her social media followers’ children rocking her Always More baby onesies.
Considering that the new image on Auj’s Instagram Story came from her verified personal account, there is a pretty big chance the reality TV star has not started her labor yet. Her husband, Jeremy, as well as the other members of the Roloff family, however, are still silent on social media.
Update as of Saturday, 12:15 p.m., September 2
Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff have practically disappeared from social media. This is particularly interesting since Audrey and Jeremy are arguably the most social media-savvy members of the Roloff family. Jeremy, for one, has constantly been updating his Instagram followers about the ongoing repairs to their newly-purchased home. So far, however, Jeremy has gone a full 24 hours without any new update on his Instagram Story.
Jeremy did appear, however, in an Instagram video that Audrey posted 15 hours ago. In the brief video clip, Audrey could be heard speaking to Jeremy as he did some gardening. The brief clip was Audrey’s last post on the social media platform as of writing. Most of Auj’s Instagram Story photos, which show off her 40-week stomach, are set to expire in a couple of hours.
Interestingly, the other members of the Roloff family have also ceased their social media activity since around 12 hours ago. Tori Roloff, another member of the reality TV family who is active on social media, posted her last Instagram Story 12 hours ago. The same is true with Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, both of whom have been quite silent in their social media feeds for more than 12 hours. No official announcements have been given by the family so far. Thus, for now, at least, the name of Baby Girl Roloff, as well as Audrey’s current status, remains unknown.
The sudden absence of the Roloff family in their respective social media pages is quite interesting. For one, it does seem to suggest that something significant might be happening in Roloff Farms. Is the Little People, Big World family’s sudden disappearance on social media caused by the start of Audrey Roloff’s labor? The next few hours would likely give more clues.
Every week, since our honeymoon, Jer and I sit down together and ask each other the same 6 questions and record our answers in a little journal. You'd be shocked at how simple the questions are, but even more surprised at how effective they can be. We began calling this practice our "Navigator's Council." It was a set aside time every Sunday for us to intentionally connect, communicate, and grow in love. You know those things that come up throughout the week that you always intend to have a conversation with your spouse about… but then there's just never a good time? Our Navigator's Council became a reliable "good time to talk about it." It has helped me share my heart, and understand Jer's, in a more meaningful way. This practice has been hands down one of the biggest assets to our marriage. As we look back on old entries, we are amazed a what this mere journal has prevented us from, and the standard it has held us to. The more we realized the benefits of this practice, the more we wanted to share it with others! So we decided to make our Navigator's Council notebook a little more legitament… in addition to our weekly questions, we added weekly devotionals + a calander and more space for notes, and we turned it into a self published book! Since December – when we launched it – thousands of you have joined us in commiting to this practice!!! It has been so incredible to read the reviews and testimonies from couples around the world, young and seasoned, who have joined us in this practice and their marriages have been radically changed, transformed, and strengthen! We can't wait to have a full bookshelf of journals someday that have recorded the growth of our love. If you haven't already, we hope you will consider picking up your own Navigator's Council and investing MORE into your marriage! Navigatorscouncil.com #navigatorscouncil #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj @beating50
Until then, check back here for the latest updates on Audrey Roloff’s Weekend Baby Watch.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]