Pippa Middleton Closes Company After Prince William Allegedly Expressed Fears It Could Embarrass Royal Family

Pippa Middleton is reportedly in the process of closing up her publishing business after its profits drastically plummeted in just a span of one year. However, rumors suggest that Prince William may have influenced his sister-in-law’s decision to shut down the company as it could potentially “embarrass” the royal family.

In a report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa, has decided to close her company, PXM Enterprises. According to the news site, Middleton’s venture managed her “publishing activities,” including the party planning book Celebrate and writing for Waitrose magazine.

The outlet also alleged that Pippa already took the first step to shut down PXM by filing an application to have it removed from the register at Companies House. The move came just a week before accounts were due to be filed with the registrar.

There were also claims that last month, Prince William’s sister-in-law filed documents declaring that she was the company’s sole shareholder.

Apparently, Pippa Middleton’s PMX Enterprises recorded profits of £115,000 ( over $148,000) just a year after it was set up in 2013. However, in 2015, the company’s profits drastically dropped to £50,700 (over $65,000).

Pippa, 33, had not shown any signs of quitting her business life in the past, despite marrying multi-millionaire James Matthews in May. This has led to speculations that Middleton is preparing to have kids with her husband soon.

Meanwhile, rumors claimed that Prince William may have influenced Pippa Middleton’s decision to terminate her business. The same news site alleged that the 35-year-old prince was worried about how his sister-in-law’s venture could affect the image of the royals.

Apparently, Prince William “quietly and diplomatically” advised a diminution of Pippa’s business ventures over fears they could “embarrass” the royal family.

There were also claims that Pippa was convinced to let go of her company to have more time for her husband and possibly help expand Matthews’ businesses.

Pippa Middleton has tried various careers in the past but didn’t turn out well. In 2014, her newspaper column was axed just six months after it started. The following year, she attempted to embark on a television career in the United States but to no avail. She was also designated as a special correspondent on NBC’s Today program but never made it onto the screen for some reason.

