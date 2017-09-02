Serena Williams Pulls A Queen Bey, Shuts Down Entire Hospital Floor To Give Birth

Serena Williams reportedly pulled a Beyonce when she gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week.

According to reports, the tennis superstar cleared an entire hospital floor when she checked in on Wednesday (August 30) as she went into labor with her first child.

Per a report by Metro, Serena allegedly cleared and shut down the entire first floor of St. Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week so that she could give birth in peace without the added pressure of prying eyes.

The site is claiming that hospital workers supposedly cleared with the entire first floor for the tennis superstar and cited “security reasons” as the reason why she was given special treatment.

It’s thought the notoriously private tennis superstar was trying to avoid the media or social media users from snapping photos ot leaking the details of the birth.

And it sounds like the star may have gotten a little advice from her close friend Beyonce, as she famously shut down an entire floor of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles when she checked into the hospital on June 13.

Rumors swirled that Beyonce and husband JAY-Z welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, into the world in complete privacy on the fifth floor of the California medical center after a hospital worker leaked the news of the lock down to The Shade Room.

Us Weekly then confirmed a few days later that the star had in fact shut down the whole of the fifth floor and had other patients cleared out of the area for security reasons.

While it’s not clear if the two swapped secrets on how to keep their respective births under the radar, Beyonce and Serena have been close friends for a while now, which means it’s pretty likely the “Drunk In Love” singer probably shared her birthing wisdom with her friend.

When discussing her appearance in Beyonce’s Lemonade music video for the track “Sorry,” she confirmed their close relationship.

“I know Beyonce pretty well, so [she and the director] were like, ‘We would love for you to be in this particular song. It’s about strength and it’s about courage and that’s what we see you as,'” she explained of starring in the video with the former Destiny’s Child star, per ESPN.

“She told me that she just wants me to dance, like just be really free and just dance like nobody’s looking and go all out,” Serena continued of starring in the video. “So that wasn’t easy in the beginning, but then it got easier.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Serena welcomed a baby girl into the world with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, earlier this week. Her name is so far being kept under wraps by the couple.

Beyonce congratulated her friend on Instagram after the big baby news was announced on September 1. She posted a stunning photo of Serena cradling off her baby bump in a long white gown alongside the caption “Congratulations Serena!”

