‘The Bachelor’ Could Be Canceled: Did Mike Fleiss Tease About The Shocking News?

Everyone’s been anxious to know who will become the next leading man in The Bachelor 2018, with Peter Kraus being the most popular choice at the moment. However, Kraus might not be the one to swoon the ladies or he could be the last one because there might never be a new season of The Bachelor.

After a series of cryptic tweets from Mike Fleiss, the absence of a new bachelor announcement on Good Morning America and a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report about ABC layoffs, it is now believed that fans won’t get to see exciting romances from the hit reality TV series because The Bachelor could be canceled.

According to WSJ’s Wednesday report, ABC is planning to restructure the Disney/ABC Television and reduce costs for “the ABC broadcast, its television production studio, ABC News and local television stations” by cutting 300 jobs.

The following day, Fleiss, who is the creator of The Bachelor, wondered if a “broadcast network [has] ever canceled” a hit show. Later on, Fleiss posted a follow-up tweet, informing his audience to “stand by for shocking news” about the series.

Stand by for shocking news regarding #thebachelor … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 30, 2017

Soon, fans began to put two and two together and speculated that The Bachelor‘s fate is uncertain. Add to that the fact that Good Morning America didn’t fulfill its promise of revealing the identity of the next Bachelor on Friday morning, and people started to feel concerned. A spokesman for ABC confirmed that the announcement would be available when it’s “ready,” CNN reported.

So far, Kraus remains as the top or logical choice for The Bachelor 2018 since he is The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up. But in one of the many tweets by Fleiss, it was stated that the world should not have a bachelor who’s not ready to propose. It can be recalled that Kraus admitted that the show’s rule of proposing after a brief courtship is against his core values, which led to his breakup with Lindsay.

#mondaymotivation Do something that scares you. Do something that challenges you. Do something that truly pushes you out of your comfort zone. For it is in these moments of stress and uncertainty that you will find the greatest opportunity for change. #neverbecomplacent #pkfit A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

As for the rumored cancellation, fans should take it with a pinch of salt. It remains unclear whether The Bachelor will really be off ABC’s list, but it’s expected that an announcement regarding the matter – if true – will be big.

What do you think? Does The Bachelor deserve to be axed from the network? Will you miss the reality TV series if it were canceled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]