‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Sharon Try To Trap Alice, Ashley Exposes Graham, Mariah Takes A Risk

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of September 4 and 11 tease shocking revelations, bold moves and danger for several residents of Genoa City.

Nick And Sharon Try To Ensnare Alice

Y&R spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a move to confirm her suspicions about Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) and rescue Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) from her captors. She tries to ensnare Alice with a little help from Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Sharon believes that Alice and not Zack (Ryan Ashton) is the leader of the sex ring that is holding Crystal captive.

In the Wednesday, August 30 episode, Nick and Sharon met Alice at The Underground and after a brief chat, Alice left her credit card behind. When Sharon ran outside with Alice’s card, she saw her driving away in a car that she photographed earlier while investigating the sex ring.

When Alice returns to The Underground to pick her credit card, Sharon grills her, mentioning Crystal’s name casually and watching closely for a reaction that betrays she’s heard the name before.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Alice is noticeably nervous when Sharon questions her. Meanwhile, Nick is uneasy about Sharon’s rough and ready detective methods.

Mariah Flirts With Danger

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 4 state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) takes a big risk. The nature of the danger that Mariah flirts with could be linked to her relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). It is also possible that she exposes herself to danger to support the effort to rescue Tessa’s sister, Crystal.

It is more likely that the danger is related to the effort to rescue Crystal because spoilers from Soap Opera Digest’s (SOD) Fall Preview state that Mariah teams up with Sharon and Tessa to find Crystal.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 11 also tease that Tessa gets into trouble. SOD’s Fall Preview reveal that shocking details about Zack’s past relationship with Tessa will finally be exposed, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Ashley Uncovers Graham’s Secret

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) discovers that Graham (Max Shippee) has accessed Jabot’s files. When she confronts Dina (Marla Adams), she explains that she allowed Graham to have access because he has been helping out with the marketing reports. Ashley disapproves because she does not trust Graham.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Dina has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Her mental acuity could be slipping and Graham is helping her to fix the errors in her work.

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 11 tease a major revelation about Graham Bloodworth, according to CDL. Ashley stumbles upon a dark secret from Graham’s past. The nature of the secret is uncertain but it is likely that the revelation raises concerns about the safety of Dina’s life under Graham’s care.

Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Nick’s war with Victor (Eric Braeden) will threaten his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

