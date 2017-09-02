‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Back From Road Trip, Jeremy Celebrates ‘Due Date Day’

Amy Roloff of Little People, Big World is back home after spending the past week driving around Canada with her boyfriend. Amy and Chris Marek went on a motorcycle road trip visiting Ontario, Washington, Idaho, and Alberta before heading back to Oregon.

Meanwhile, Jeremy, one of Amy’s twin sons, found something to celebrate yesterday. Despite the disappointment of not seeing his daughter when she was most expected, Jeremy made light of the situation by posting a video greeting on Instagram Stories. A shirtless Jeremy talked to the camera as he greeted fans in a unique way.

“Happiest Audrey’s Due Date Day!”

The “Due Date Day” video was supposedly the first one Jeremy has posted on Instagram Stories. That wasn’t the last, though. Jeremy posted another video some hours later where he does another greeting. This time, Jeremy addressed Audrey herself and declared his love for her.

“Happy due date, babe. Love you,” Jeremy said.

Audrey missing her due date may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It gave Audrey, Jeremy, and the rest of the Roloff family a little more time to prepare for the coming of the newest member of the gang. More particularly, it gave Amy more time to come home to Oregon and be there for her son and daughter-in-law during this momentous event in their lives.

Of course, Amy made sure she wouldn’t miss the birth of her granddaughter. Amy assured everyone that she would be home in time after getting slammed by her followers for going on the cross-country motorcycle trip and leaving the expectant couple behind.

“We love Jer and Auj and can’t wait to meet baby girl. She could arrive early, on time or late. We’ll all be there to love her bunches,” said Amy answering her critics.

Amy made good on her promise as she is now back in Oregon. Amy also found some time to go out and catch up with an old friend. The Roloff matriarch posted a photo on her Instagram account where she is shown with her good friend Nancy. The two were just chilling and enjoying some good music provided by Dan and Andy’s band at a place called Clark’s in downtown Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Nice to be back in the ‘hood’ too,” proclaimed Amy.

With Amy back home, only the recently married Molly Jo and the youngest of the Roloff brood, Jacob, remain unaccounted for. The two are not officially part of the Little People, Big World cast though they are expected to come and join everyone at Jeremy and Audrey’s new house where the parents-to-be are planning to hold the birth of their daughter.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images]