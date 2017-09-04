Dating a royal can be difficult, and Meghan Markle is beginning to feel the pressure as her relationship with Prince Harry becomes more serious. The Suits actress is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by the attention she’s getting due to her high profile relationship with the royal.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship made headlines last year, the American actress became the subject of an increasing media interest as well as criticism from the public. Because of the “wave of abuse and harassment” Markle was facing, Harry stepped in and issued an official statement expressing his concern for her and his disappointment at the press for subjecting her “to such a storm.”

Recently, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star, Max Topplin, revealed that the actress is struggling to deal with the stressful environment that comes with dating a royal.

“She’s an actress, this isn’t what she signed up for anyway… this is like a whole new ballpark,” Topplin told New Idea(via Yahoo). However, he added that Markle is really happy and just trying to embrace this new part of her life.

“But I know she’s really happy, I know she’s just embracing this new world for herself and I know she loves the guy,” he said.

Markle isn’t the first of Prince Harry’s girlfriends to admit that being with a member of the royal family isn’t easy.

Chelsy Davy, who dated Prince Harry for seven years, told The Times that being in the public eye with the prince was both scary and uncomfortable.

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope,” the Zimbabwean beauty said, adding that dealing with scrutiny from the media and fans was “tough.”

“I like to enjoy life, but I like to achieve things and am very ambitious. They can be forgiven for not knowing I was working really hard, I didn’t shout about it. If you go out once, they take a picture, but they don’t take a picture of you going to work every morning, it’s of you falling out of a nightclub at 4 a.m.”

Another ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, actress Cressida Bonas, also felt the same way. Bonas, who dated Harry for two years before calling it quits in 2014, reportedly couldn’t stand being judged by complete strangers.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail that Bonas felt “awful because every time she walked down the street she could hear people criticizing her.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement rumors continue to make headlines, especially after the pair spent a romantic vacation in Africa.

In July, Markle was reportedly spotted trying on wedding dresses in Toronto, Canada, where she was filming Suits. According to a pal, the 35-year-old actress tried on a two-piece gown that exposed her midriff. The actress allegedly joked that she wouldn’t be able to walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in the dress.

