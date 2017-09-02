It’s no question that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are serious about their relationship. The couple has been together for over a year and sources claimed that marriage is in the cards for the pair.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s weeks-long Africa getaway in celebration of the actress’ 36th birthday, many speculate that an engagement announcement will be made soon. Royal insiders told the Daily Star that Meghan is set to meet Prince Harry’s family, including Queen Elizabeth II, soon.

The pair arrived in London together this week. A witness spotted them at Heathrow Airport wearing baseball caps and sitting in the first class carriage. Meghan, in particular, “was smiley and giddy looking.”

Reports suggested that Prince Harry may have already popped the question to Meghan in Africa, which the royal considers his second home and coincidentally the same place where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton.

Engaged or not, Prince Harry has shown his commitment to Meghan throughout their relationship. He has gifted her with several pieces of jewelry that express his love for the Suits star.

Beaded bracelet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted wearing matching beaded bracelets in the early days of their relationship. According to Mirror, the bracelets were reportedly tokens Prince Harry brought home from Africa.

The couple has been spotted wearing the bracelets in separate instances. It notably made an appearance in Prince Harry’s cover photo for the February issue of Town & Country.

Cartier Love bracelet

Prince Harry expressed his commitment to Meghan by giving her a Cartier Love bracelet. What’s special about the Cartier Love bracelet is that it’s locked and unlocked using a special screwdriver. It’s rarely taken off and is seen as a sign of commitment.

“Meghan feels close to Harry when she wears jewelry from him and he is very keen on symbolic gestures,” a source revealed.

Gold arrow thumb ring

In June, Markle was spotted wearing a gold band around her thumb. The ring was said to be a gift from Prince Harry. “She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The ring holds a lot of sentimental value for Markle and an insider revealed that the actress only takes off the ring when filming her scenes, and puts it back on immediately afterwards.

Engagement ring

Speculations are running high that Prince Harry has proposed to Meghan Markle while vacationing in Africa. Several reports suggested that Prince Harry may have used a royal heirloom to propose to Meghan.

According to Hollywood Life Meghan allegedly proposed to Meghan with Princess Margaret’s ruby ring. The ring also signifies Queen Elizabeth’s approval of their relationship since he chose to give the ring to Harry as he shares the same “fun-loving” qualities as Princess Margaret.

Another source, however, claimed that Prince Harry has yet to formally propose, but that he’s planning to do so with a special engagement ring made from Princess Diana’s bracelet.

Meghan Markle currently stars as Rachel Zane in Suits Season 7.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]