WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Comments On Possibly Joining The Shield Reunion

The reunion of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to form two-thirds of The Shield has been one of the best WWE moments of the year. Adding Roman Reigns to the mix will only make it even greater but that might not be part of any plans. Nevertheless, Reigns commented on the possibility of him joining The Shield reunion after his feud with John Cena.

In an interview with ESPN(h/t Wrestling Inc.), Roman Reigns was asked a lot of questions regarding his career, current feuds, and the reactions he was getting. One of the questions thrown at him was if he is interested in joining Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to reform The Shield.

Many fans want to see Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose back together, but “The Big Dog” has some unfinished business as a singles competitor. Reigns told ESPN that he is interested in The Shield reunion but he wants to win the WWE Universal Championship first.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be able to see it play out. But the main thing right now is I’ve been in the title picture for the Raw brand, so I can firmly say neither of those guys would leave that opportunity to rejoin The Shield and rekindle that flame.”

Roman Reigns also added that he might not fit with The Shield at the moment because he is focused on defeating John Cena at No Mercy. However, Reigns is not ruling out joining the party once the dust has settled and his next move becomes clearer.

“Maybe I’m a third wheel at this point. It just really depends. I feel like the next few weeks are really going to play out some important things for me. Obviously, I need to transition coming out of this big feud between the four monsters.”

As recapped by WWE.com, Roman Reigns is currently in a feud with John Cena that started the night after SummerSlam. Reigns and Cena traded harsh words this past week on Monday Night Raw wherein they made their match at No Mercy official by signing a contract.

According to Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, the WWE needs to completely reunite The Shield in the coming months to boost their ratings. He pointed out that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose are top draws as singles superstars, but they could attract even more viewers if they were together. However, the WWE might be content with Rollins and Ambrose as Tag Team champions with Reigns as the face of Monday Night Raw.

Nevertheless, the full blown reunion of The Shield later this year is still just rumored at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. The WWE regularly changes their plans so the official reunion of one of the greatest stables in history could be on the table, especially if the company’s television ratings continue to falter against the NFL season.

[Featured Image by WWE]