Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell Getting Serious – ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Still Friends With Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are coming out as a new solid couple of Hollywood town. According to the recent report, The Vampire Diaries star shares a strong relationship with the Scream Queens actor. The 28-year-old actress is also reported to still be friends with former lover and co-star Ian Somerhalder.

The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder are said to be friends still, even after breaking up in 2013. The former lovers shared 3 years together in a romantic relationship before calling it quits. Dobrev and Somerhalder even shared screens for the supernatural show after their breakup, as reported by Romper.

The Damon Salvatore of TVD moved on with Nikki Reed and has recently welcomed a baby girl with the Twilight actress. Dobrev is not far behind when it comes to love. Powell and the xXx: Return Of Xander Cage actress are reported to be getting pretty serious.

According to the sources of Us Weekly, Nina and Glen make a cute couple and are getting strong. However, their relationship did not start instantly. They have been linked together since the start of the year. After finally becoming an item, the duo is still taking things slowly.

“Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up. Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot”

Also, the Scream Queens star and The Vampire Diaries beauty will not be moving in together anytime soon. The couple does not wish to rush their relationship. While Glen Powell is busy filming for Sand Castle and Guernsey after a successful gig in Hidden Figures, Nina is looking forward to this year’s release of Flatliners by Niels Arden Oplev.

The actress revealed in her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that she really had fun shooting all the stunt scenes, as it felt like a full-body workout. She even recalled one time during shooting where nearly half her body was set on fire. She also revealed that she had to undergo medical boot camp training too for her character so that she understood the proper reactions to be given certain medical situations.

Apart from Dobrev, Ellen Page, James Norton, Diego Luna and Kiersey Clemons will also be joining the sci-fi horror film. The movie is a sequel to the 1990 film of the same name. Kiefer Sutherland from the original film will also be performing in Flatliners, releasing on September 29, 2017.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]