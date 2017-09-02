‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Slammed For Posting Selfies As Mom Ami Battles Cancer, Rain Responds

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown gets slammed on Instagram for posting selfies while her mother is fighting late-stage lung cancer. Ami and Billy’s youngest daughter responded to the criticism, and her fans also came to her defense.

Since leaving their homestead in Alaska, 14-year-old Rain has been active on social media. She’s been sharing selfies, and recently, one Instagram user commented on love for herself and wrote that she does not get why Rain is posting portraits while her mother, Ami, is battling cancer. Rain responded by saying that if she does not love herself, “how is anyone else supposed to?”

“Try focusing on your own life instead of mine, you don’t have to ‘get’ what I do I don’t need your approval.”

The Alaskan Bush People star also posted another selfie and said that you got to love yourself no matter who tries to push you down. And when people try to make you mad, just throw love their way, she said.

Rain’s fans also defended her from the hater, saying that even if her mom is sick, it does not mean that she should stop living. Some added that her mom would be happy to her daughter smiling, having fun, and remaining strong.

“Just because Rainy is posting positive thoughts and beautiful pictures doesn’t mean that she’s not hurting. We are human and we all hurt but she needs to express herself,” another one commented.

As Ami said in an interview with People, she tells people to just be happy. She said it is a choice. Things can be hard, and sometimes you would just want to curl up and cry. But worrying would only make things worse, she added.

However, one disapproved of Rain responding to the hate.

“Why do we give such comments like hers such weight? Over 100 good comments and one bad one and she gets the attention,” she wrote. “I suggest, if ever such comments materialize, they be ignored because when you respond you unfortunately confirm the power structure and the bully gets the rise they were looking for.”

Ami, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer earlier this year. The Alaskan Bush People family has temporarily relocated to Southern California while Ami is receiving radiation treatment and chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center.

In an interview with People, Billy Brown shared that the doctors have given Ami a less than 3 percent survival rate. Ami, however, refuses to give up and told the magazine that she has the will to fight. She added that by having faith in God, there is hope.

There were recent reports that Ami’s cancer has advanced to stage 4 cancer already, but it is yet to be confirmed. She reportedly had to be confined to the hospital as her cancer made her weak, and she celebrated her birthday in the hospital with every member of her family sitting vigil.

Alaskan Bush People already wrapped up its Season 7. The show is rumored to be returning for Season 8, although it is yet to be officially announced. Ami said that she wanted people to see what they are going through because one day, some of them might be told they have cancer.

“And that’s scary. I was nervous as a cat the first time I went in for radiation. I hope if people watch the show and see what I’m going through and it will take away a lot of their fear,” she said.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]