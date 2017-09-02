Johnny Depp News: Outrage And Backlash Due To New Dior Advertisement

Johnny Depp has been navigating his way through a troublesome time. From financial woes to former relationship drama with now-ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp is likely ready to get back to being in headlines for his acting abilities and longevity in the world of entertainment.

It seems that the time has not yet arrived for backlash and negative press to be put to rest. In previous months, Depp has been called out by Forbes as Hollywood’s most overpaid actor and in the past month fully fell off the highest-paid actors’ list by the publication. Additionally, Johnny has been embroiled in a law suit against his former management team for their alleged fraudulent activity and mismanagement of his finances. In the process, Depp’s extravagant spending was laid bare by TMG’s legal team, as CNBC recalls. In the meantime, Johnny has been selling off a large number of his owned real estate.

However, the negative press which continues to be attached to the Pirates of the Caribbean star mainly still involve the allegations brought against him by Amber Heard ahead of the initial stages of their divorce battle. Although Depp has denied that he was abusive towards the star, the allegations have continued to taint the star’s reputation, and his attachment to the claims by Heard have been brought to the forefront again due to the latest Dior advertisement, within which Depp appears.

Johnny Depp has been a spokesperson for the luxury brand and appears briefly in the fashion house’s recent clip entitled “Love Chain.” The Times notes that the “luxury perfume advert about the meaning of love has been ridiculed for featuring Johnny Depp, who was accused of beating his former wife.”

This critical response echoes the reaction by many to the previous Dior Sauvage advertisement, which also was released just after the abuse allegations were made by Heard, seeing as it showed a rugged Depp rolling up his shirt sleeves looking ready to be aggressive and “start a fight.”

As The Times notes, questions have been raised about the label’s stance on the subject of domestic violence after Dior also launched a feminist campaign with T-shirts that read “We Should All Be Feminists.”

It was when Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May of 2016 that she also sought a restraining order against the star alleging Johnny was “verbally and physically abusive” to her throughout their relationship.

