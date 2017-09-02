‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Weeks Of Sept 4 & 11: Carly Exposes Dark Secret From Nelle’s Past, Michael Rages

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of September 4 and 11 tease that Carly (Laura Wright) is concerned about Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) welfare. She also exposes a dark secret from Nelle’s past, ostensibly to protect Michael (Chad Duell).

Carly Is Concerned About Sam

Carly has observed the distressed state of Sam’s mind since Jason (Billy Miller) was injured during a mob shootout that involved Sonny (Maurice Benard). Sonny’s move to quit mob life is having a major impact on the lives of Carly and Sam’s family. With Jason in a hospital bed fighting for his life, Carly has been busy with Sonny and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) giving Sam support. Carly and Sonny are concerned about Sam’s welfare while she anxiously awaits doctors’ word on Jason’s condition.

Carly and Sonny are also very worried that Jason might not pull through. When Sam overhead Sonny voicing his fears about Jason’s condition, she was very upset. Sam is so desperate to remain positive about Jason’s chances of survival that she couldn’t bear to listen to Sonny voicing his fears.

Carly should be concerned about Sam’s mental health under pressure because Sam recovered only recently from psychosis induced by toxoplasmosis infection. Sam demonstrated the fragility of her emotional state when she lashed out angrily at Franco (Roger Howarth) after he offered to help. She reacted with a violent outburst despite the fact that she has accepted support from Franco’s girlfriend, Liz, and has formed a close relationship with her.

Carly Reveals Shocking Secrets About Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Carly faces other concerns besides Sam. She recently uncovered dark secrets from Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) past.

GH fans will recall that Felicia (Kristina Wagner) recently stumbled upon information about Nelle’s past which she reported to Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman). Carly is involved in a conspiracy with Bobbie to end Nelle’s relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

As part of the plan to turn Michael against Nelle, Bobbie and Carly asked Felicia to dig up some dirt on Nelle. Felicia eventually stumbled upon dark secrets from Nelle’s past that have to do with a murder.

The issue has been on the back-burner for a while due to Carly’s preoccupation with Sam’s illness and later Jason’s gunshot accident. Bobbie has been pressuring Carly lately to update Michael about the bombshell revelation. Bobbie tries to pressure Carly by suggesting that if Nelle is a killer, then Michael’s life could be in danger.

However, Carly will be able to focus on the issue as soon as she Jason begins to recover and Sam is feeling better.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 11 hint that new developments, perhaps a suspicious move by Nelle, eventually force Carly to take action, according to CDL.

Michael Rages

General Hospital spoilers for September 12 state that Carly reveals to Michael her suspicions that Nelle might have killed her fiancé. Carly tells Michael that Nelle’s fiancé died under suspicious circumstances and warns him about a possible threat to his safety. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Michael does not welcome the intervention in his private life.

He is outraged and lashes out at Carly and Bobbie. He accuses them of meddling in his personal life and dismisses their concerns about Nelle, saying there is no evidence to back up the allegations against her.

Is Nelle A Murderer?

Carly and Bobbie had anticipated Michael’s negative reaction. However, the truth about Nelle’s role in the death of her fiancé remains shrouded in mystery. Nelle will deny all allegations that she might have murdered her fiancé, but fans can expect the truth to emerge in upcoming episodes of GH.

Despite Michael’s initial defensive reaction, it is possible that he will attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery on his own. New facts could prove Nelle’s innocence. It is possible that she killed in self-defense. It is also possible that she was being blackmailed or abused.

It could turn out, however, as Carly and Bobbie would like to believe, that Nelle is a murderer.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]