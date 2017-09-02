‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers: Synopsis, Find Out Amy’s Answer To Sheldon’s Proposal

The Big Bang Theory Season 11’s Episode 1 synopsis indicates that the new season arrives in the fall with two major developments.

In Episode 1, titled “The Proposal Proposal,” Amy (Mayim Bialik) will give her answer to Sheldon (Jim Parsons). And Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), on the other hand, will deal with some unexpected news, according to The Big Bang Theory Season 11’s premiere episode’s synopsis released by CBS.

“Amy gives Sheldon an answer to his proposal while Howard and Bernadette struggle with some unexpected news.”

“The Proposal Proposal” will see the return of Laurie Metcalf to reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother, Mary, and Stephen Hawking appears in the episode as himself again. Sheldon’s long-time admirer Ramona (Riki Lindhome) guest stars in the episode as well. It’s Ramona’s kiss on Sheldon’s lips that prompted the latter to jump in a cab and buy a plane ticket to New Jersey. Sheldon headed straight to Amy’s apartment at Princeton. The Big Bang Theory’s previous season wrapped up with one of the long-awaited moments — Sheldon’s marriage proposal. The episode did not reveal Amy’s answer.

Last month, Mayim Bialik confirmed that The Big Bang Theory Season 11 picks up right where it left off in the previous season, and viewers will find out Amy’s answer to Sheldon’s marriage proposal.

Will Amy say “yes”?

[Spoiler Alert] A fan who was present during the taping of “The Proposal Proposal” has revealed on The Big Bang Theory Fan Site that Amy and Sheldon get engaged in Episode 1.

The episode’s opening scene will also see Sheldon informing his friends that he proposed to Amy. Later, he breaks the news to his mother as well, adding that there will not be a church wedding. Mary will not have a problem with that, according to the spoilers leaked. Sheldon takes the blessing of Stephen Hawking as well.

Moreover, in The Big Bang Theory Season 11, Episode 1, Bernadette discovers that she is pregnant again, the spoilers reveal. “The Birthday Synchronicity,” Episode 11 of Season 10, saw Bernadette giving birth to her and Howard’s first child, Halley. The character’s second pregnancy probably has been written into the show to accommodate Melissa Rauch’s real-life pregnancy. The actress is due to deliver in the fall.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres on Monday, September 25, on CBS. Steve Holland has been named the showrunner for the new season, as long-time showrunner Steven Molaro has stepped down to focus on Young Sheldon, the spin-off series that will focus on Sheldon’s growing-up years in Texas.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]