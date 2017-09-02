Amber Portwood’s New BF Andrew Glennon Admits Relationship Is In ‘Jeopardy’ Since Restraining Order Reveal

Amber Portwood has already moved on from her ex-fiancé Matt Baier with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Yet, not long after the Teen Mom OG star confirmed the relationship to the public, she found herself in another dilemma following new reports that her current beau has previously been served restraining orders by two of his ex-girlfriends.

In a new interview, Glennon, 33, told Radar Online that his relationship with Amber Portwood, 27, has been “up in the air” since the restraining orders against him were revealed to the media. He also said that he regrets not telling Ms. Portwood about his previous legal troubles, but also went on to explain the reason why he didn’t bring it up with her before they got romantically involved.

“Amber is such a beautiful soul, I love her so much, and I really want to start this relationship with nothing but honesty,” he said.”I feel like a total idiot for not bringing this up to her first, but it was such a difficult time in my life that I blocked it out of my mind.”

“I know I can be the man she’s been waiting for,” he added. “I’ve been waiting for her in my life, and we both had to go through some real life experience to realize that. Our love is real, and I want to see it through.”

#TeenMom Amber Portwood's boyfriend Andrew Glennon begs for forgiveness after his restraining orders are exposed: https://t.co/MSC7KF6Hkj pic.twitter.com/VSj41RGQLj — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) September 2, 2017

Andrew Glennon was served a restraining order for the first time in 2013 after he slashed his then ex-girlfriend’s tires and hacked into her cell phone following their split, Hollywood Gossip reports. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the ex claims he harassed her for weeks. The three-year restraining order served against Glennon expired last year.

Glennon received a second restraining order in 2015 following a relationship that lasted only three months. According to court documents filed by the ex, Andrew threatened her verbally and sent an anonymous letter to her boss and colleagues to ruin her reputation.

“He has contacted my family and my friends in order to try and find out about me. I am scared for my safety and I am scared of him.”

With these troubling reports about Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend, fans are understandably concerned about the reality star’s safety. After all, she just broke up with Matt Baier, who also has a history of legal issues to his name.

Andrew Glennon has denied all accusations of stalking and harassment made against him.

“I have three sisters and would never consider stalking nor harassing any women,” he explained.

“In hindsight, I should have contested the first [restraining order filed against me].”

As to the second restraining order, he admits that he sent the anonymous letter mentioned in the court documents, but he says he sent it because he felt it was “necessary.”

“I felt it necessary, her being a teacher, to let her employers know what type of person they have working for them. “She was one of the most poisonous relationships I’ve ever had.”

Amber Portwood and new boyfriend Andrew Glennon made their red carpet debut on Sunday, August 27. Amber met Andrew during the filming of Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Glennon, who worked for the production team of Marriage Boot Camp, hooked up with Portwood after the show wrapped up.

Do you think Amber Portwood should end her relationship with Andrew Glennon following the troubling reports about him that came to light?

