Danielle Bregoli sure knows how to extend her 15 minutes of fame. The “Cash Me Outside” girl seems to successfully transition herself from being a viral sensation into a hip-hop star and is already eyeing to overtake Taylor Swift on Spotify.

On Thursday, the 14-year-old aspiring rapper was traveling through LAX when TMZ caught up with her and asked about her thoughts on her recent success. Danielle, who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash Me Outside, Howbow Dah,” recently released her debut rap single “These Heaux” (pronounced as “hoes”).

Apparently, despite its unfavorable reviews, Bregoli’s first ever rap song landed in the No. 2 spot on Spotify’s Viral Top 50 list. The expletive-filled track trails behind Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” which sits at the No. 1 spot.

When asked about how it felt to be next to Swift on the music chart, Bregoli did not hold back in expressing her enthusiasm about her future in the music industry. Danielle also added that being mentioned with the likes of Taylor at this stage in her career is definitely a good sign.

“She’s someone that’s been well known for a long time and I’m someone who’s getting into the music game and it’s kind of crazy that I could be like one below her.”

Just recently, Danielle Bregoli threw a subtle shade at Taylor Swift when she shared a mocking photo seemingly directed to the pop star on Instagram. In the snap, the “Cash Me Outside” girl posed on a mock-up of Taylor’s new Reputation album cover. She even captioned the snap with a line from Swift’s song “Shake It Off.”

However, Danielle clarified that right now, she doesn’t plan on dissing Taylor in her upcoming songs.

“She’s cool. I got no problems with her.”

These Heaux, These Heaux, Shame on These Heaux ???????????? Comment your favorite line of the song ???? #TheseHeaux ????LINK IN BIO‼️ A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Meanwhile, Danielle Bregoli’s estranged father, Ira Peskowitz, blasted the viral sensation’s debut single and music video. The 49-year-old police officer expressed his dismay about his daughter’s video, adding that it promotes “child exploitation.”

“It’s disgusting and she once again talks about sexuality and intercourse. She’s 14… it’s exploitation at its best.”

Peskowitz also apologized to Kylie Jenner for Danielle’s obvious diss against her in the controversial music video.

“I can’t comment on the managers and producers of the video but I would love to talk to Kylie Jenner’s team. I would talk to them about cyber bullying and tell them I am sorry for my daughter’s behavior but that I had no role in bringing her up to understand what’s right and wrong.”

Watch the These Heaux video or I'll beat ya duck ass ((WORLDSTARRRRR)) ????????????????LINK IN BIO????‼️???? @worldstar A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

It can be recalled that seemingly throws shade at Kylie Jenner in her auto-tuned track. In the music video, Danielle Bregoli bluntly rapped, “These heaux they feed off attention, zero time that’s what I give ’em,” while standing on a rooftop.

Danielle also featured a Kylie Jenner doppelganger getting lip fillers and butt injections.

Despite the obvious reference to the Life Of Kylie star, Bregoli reiterated that “it’s whoever you think it is.”

“It’s whoever you want it to be. Use your imagination.”

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Facebook]