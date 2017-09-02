‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Marci Miller On ‘Chabby,’ Gabi, And Andre DiMera’s Relationship With Abigail

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Marci Miller will get married again. It has been a whirlwind with the “Chabby” divorce, the Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) situation, and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) in the mix. Recently, Marci Miller spoke to CBS Soaps In Depth about her character, the storyline, and Abby’s relationships with those around her.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Many fans question why Abby left Chad to begin with. She never stopped loving him and to leave her husband the day of their vow renewal was surprising. It has been a long road to reconciliation, but “Chabby” is finally back together. Marci Miller explained what Abigail’s state of mind was and what she was thinking at the time.

“She knew he was too good a man to make that choice [Gabi] on his own, so she set him free… it had to do with a lack of communication and some unfortunate events. But I think that ideally, like in real life, love shouldn’t be this hard.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that “Chabby” and “Paulson” will agree to a double wedding. However, both couples won’t be able to escape the drama that is coming up in the next few months. So, why will Chad and Abigail’s marriage work the second time around?

“What’s really important has been made apparent: It’s each other, their family, and the love they [share]. They’re coming into the relationship saying, ‘I never want to be without you ever again, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make this work.”

While Miller could not reveal what happens with Chad and Abby in the future, she did hint to expect some drama ahead. In fact, DOOL spoilers tease that the double wedding will be crashed by an unexpected guest. She did reveal that fans should look for subtle clues in the dialogue leading up to the big event.

As for the unusual relationship between Andre and Abby, Marci Miller explained that there is no hidden agenda with the DiMera. Formerly a villain, he seems to be trying to change his ways. The Days Of Our Lives actress revealed that Andre truly cares for and admires Abigail. He really does want to do what is in her best interest.

Even though fans may not care for Andre on DOOL, he was partly responsible for bringing “Chabby” back together again.

What do you think of what Marci Miller said about Chad, Abby, Gabi, and Andre on Days Of Our Lives?

