Two Men And 16-Year-Old Girl Tagged As Killers Of MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman

Two men and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman. Eric Davis, the spokesperson of Palm Beach County sheriff’s office, affirmed that Jace Swinton and Roberto Ortiz, both 18, together with Summer Church, 16, were booked into the district’s jail on Sept. 1.

The arrest of the suspects was announced via the sheriff’s office’s social media page. “We have arrested 3 people in connection with the murder of Aaron Rajman of unincorporated Boca Raton: Roberto Ortiz, DOB 10/09/1998, Jace Swinton, DOB 2/17/1999 and a Juvenile,” the post on Facebook reads.

A grand jury from Palm Beach County formally charged the three accused for the crime. They are facing charges for first-degree murder and two counts of armed home invasion and robbery.

Although Church is a minor, it was emphasized that she will be tried as an adult. The three defendants could face the death penalty if convicted of the heinous crime, MMA Mania reported.

It can be recalled that on the night of July 3, Aaron Rajman was shot dead in his home at 22700 block of Southwest 65th Terrace. The police said that a group of unidentified men entered the MMA fighter’s home and an altercation ensued. Moments later, shots were heard and Rajman lay bloodied on the floor.

At that time, there was no mention of a female among the intruders, but as the investigation progresses, the police discovered the 16-year-old’s part in the killing.

Church, an 11th grader, was arrested while being driven to school by her mother. While Ortiz and Swinton were also arrested on the same day, it was not mentioned how they were captured.

In any case, Judith Church, Summer’s mother, said that her daughter was used as a pawn. She insisted that the suspected group used her daughter just to get to Rajman. To prove this, she narrated that on the day of the murder, her daughter was forced by Ortiz and three others to call the MMA fighter to see if he was home.

“My daughter was held at gunpoint and forced to make a phone call to him,” she said in an interview.

The 50-year-old mother added that Summer is not a bad kid and in fact, she was trying to do good in school because she plans to go to nursing school.

Judith further claimed that Summer and another female friend were allowed out of the gunmen’s vehicle before they got to Rajman’s place. With this said, it is clear that her daughter did not participate in the shooting so her first-degree murder indictment does not make sense.

Finally, Judith stated that Summer is fully cooperating with the investigation and she has been speaking with the detectives for three consecutive days already. She is still hoping that her daughter will be cleared of the murder charges.

