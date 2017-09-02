See Taylor Swift’s First Photo Since ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Release — TayTay Attends BFF’s Wedding!

To say that Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has made a big splash is a gross understatement. With months to go before the release of her long-anticipated sixth studio album Reputation, TayTay has stirred controversy once again, sparking heated discussions about the “Blank Space” hitmaker’s many controversial decisions in the past.

Taylor Swift think pieces are already a dime a dozen, generating not a few debates on white feminism, cultural appropriation and the perceived hypocrisy that comes with being the most successful female music artist in the current generation. But the music video release of “LWYMD” added yet another dimension to the overall discussion on the singer’s significance and overall impact. The music video, with its deluge of symbolic scenes glamorizing the singer’s past controversies, seems to signify a new rebirth.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the singer, Taylor Swift has been photographed for the first time since the release of “Look What You Made Me Do” last week. While Taylor made it clear in her new music video that she’s not the “nice girl” we used to know, it’s apparent that she still has mad love for her BFF’s.

As previously reported by Hollywood Life, Taylor Swift was spotted at Martha’s Vineyard, the venue for her BFF Abigail Anderson’s wedding. Taylor, however, had her security team on hand to keep her at least partly hidden.

With this photo, it makes one wonder if Swift’s new beau Joe Alwyn, 26, had accompanied the singer to her BFF’s wedding. According to an insider for Hollywood Life, Taylor was hoping that Joe would be able to go with her.

“She is so excited for many of her friends to meet Joe. Taylor and Joe are getting along great and she can’t wait to show off her new boyfriend to her best friends. However, Joe has been busy filming in England and will likely be unable to attend.”

Of course, one could safely assume that Taylor Swift was one of the bride’s maids of honor. Fans, however, can only hope to see Swift’s bridesmaid dress, as Swift is nowhere to be seen on the bride’s Instagram page.

Taylor Swift, despite the heavy buzz around her in the last few days, has managed to maintain a low profile. It will be interesting where her next appearance will be as the countdown to Reputation‘s release continues.

