‘Suits’ Season 8: Will Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Star In Another Season Of Legal Drama Series?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to take their relationship to the next level fairly soon, and if the two get engaged, it is almost certain that the American actress will not be part of a potential Suits Season 8.

In Suits, Meghan Markle plays Mike Ross’ (Patrick J. Adams) love interest, lawyer Rachel Zane. Season 7 of the series is currently being aired on USA Network, and the filming for the current season’s second installment is set to begin this month. After spending time with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will reportedly return to Toronto, Canada, to resume filming for the remaining episodes of the season. And it is being speculated that she might announce her departure once she wraps up Suits Season 7 in November.

A source tells US Weekly that everyone already thinks that Meghan Markle, who first made an appearance in the show’s pilot episode, is not coming back.

“She [Meghan Markle] isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

Meghan Markle’s departure is, however, not going to affect the show. The source says that if she decides to quit, Suits will keep going if other original cast members sign on.

Meanwhile, USA Network has not yet renewed Suits for Season 8, and according to the source, “No one knows if there will even be a Season 8 of the show.”

Rachel always gets to the truth. Suits is all-new at 9/8c. Live tweet using #Suits. A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in the summer of last year, and according to reports, the two might get engaged by the end of the year. Earlier last month, the two traveled to Botswana for an African holiday to celebrate Meghan Markle’s 36th birthday, which was on August 4.

Tabloids have been speculating that Prince Harry might have proposed to her girlfriend during their African tour, but there has not been any official announcement to confirm the engagement.

On Suits, Meghan Markle’s character is engaged to Mike Ross. The couple was all set to get married in the Season 5 finale, but Mike Ross decided not to go ahead with the wedding as he was heading to prison. If Suits Season 7 is not the final season and Meghan Markle decides to quit, there is a possibility that Mike and Rachel might break up.

Prepare for all the feels. Check out photos of the #Suits cast from the table read of the pilot episode at @atxfestival. A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Suits Season 7’s midseason finale, titled “Donna,” airs on September 13, and it is likely to return with the remaining six episodes in January 2018.

[Featured Image by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images]