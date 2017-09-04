‘GOT’ Season 8 Theory: Will Daenerys Targaryen Die? References To Shakespeare’s Works May Confirm

Fans are keeping themselves occupied with theories and speculations while waiting for GOT season 8 and the most popular one perhaps is the tragic death of Daenerys Targaryen. However, this isn’t the only death discussed among the Thronies – the great unsullied soldier Grey Worm may find his demise and the actor himself hinted at it.

GOT Season 8 is definitely going to be dark and full of terrors after the show’s breath taking season finale. In a riveting scene, the Undead broke a huge chunk off the wall using blue-fire-breathing Viserion. This enabled the Night King and his army of the undead to march beyond the wall. Saying this, fans are expecting major casualties come next season. One of the most anticipated perhaps is the death of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

One Reddit user by the name glass_table_girl made a fascinating observation about GRRMs portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. The Reddit user pointed out GRRMs inspiration from Shakespeare that clearly translates into his books. She thinks that Dany could be the Hamlet, Othello and King Lear in Shakespeare’s story, Elite Daily reported. These three characters all tragically died and Daenerys may also end her campaign in the same manner in GOT Season 8. The Reddit user cited references to Shakespeare’s works in Dany’s AGOT chapters.

Will an emotionally intelligent leader win the 'Game of Thrones'?https://t.co/1UNMLJbiaW pic.twitter.com/FwTAUUD53w — Forbes (@Forbes) September 4, 2017

The particular scene when Daenerys has to kill Khal Drogo closely resembles Lear as he mourns for Cordelia while holding her in his arms. He cries out for the loss of his only daughter – the one who truly loved him. Similar to what Daenerys is experiencing in this particular scene, she mourns for the loss of Khal Drogo, who will never return.

“To sleep, to sleep and not to dream,” is an obvious reference to the most famous monologue of Hamlet according to the Reddit user. This is when he was contemplating suicide. The pain of losing Khal Drogo was so unbearable that Daenerys contemplates the same. Lastly, Daenerys kills Drogo out of misunderstanding from deceit – just as Othello kills Desdemona for the same reasons. However, some fans are also quick to point out that the tragic hero could very well be played by Jon Snow as well.

While speculations about Daenerys in GOT Season 8 varies, another one seemed to be causing a stir among the fans. Jacob Anderson, who portrays the Unsullied soldier Grey Worm, expresses worry over his character’s fate in GOT season 8.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Okay, that maybe isn’t going to keep me safe,’ he told Vulture. This admission comes after GOT Season 8 leaked on Reddit. It remains unconfirmed if the purported leak is legit or not.

What do you think of this fan theory? Sound off in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]