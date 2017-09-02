Mike Fleiss Teases ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Isn’t Who You Would Expect

There is a lot of speculation going on about who will be The Bachelor 2018. Today they teased that they would announce it on Good Morning America, but then that didn’t happen. The Inquisitr shared about what happened today and now Mike Fleiss is confusing fans even more.

Good Morning America shared on Twitter that they would be announcing The Bachelor but later deleted the tweet and never shared any news. Reality Steve already shared that he is sure that Peter Kraus will be cast as the next man handing out roses. He didn’t feel like there was any chance they would change their mind at all.

Carter Matt revealed that Mike Fleiss went to his Twitter tonight to share that who they picked will be a surprise to everyone. He said, “Right now all I can tell you is that #TheBachelor probably won’t be the guy everyone thought was the logical choice. Stand by.” Then Mike Fleiss decided to delete that tweet. Now the fans are even more confused on why he would do that for no reason.

This is causing a lot of speculation among fans. Everyone wonders if Mike Fleiss could have picked someone that has never been on the show before or even someone like Chris Harrison. Fans have asked for Chris to be picked ever since he got a divorce. Another name going around is Wells Adams. People love watching him on Bachelor in Paradise as the bartender. Right now, it could be anyone. Hopefully, they share something within the next week or fans may go crazy.

Some people were even wondering if this all meant that The Bachelor might be canceled. It doesn’t sound like that is the case at all though. Mike is making it pretty clear that the show will be back, but that they haven’t announced who will be cast just yet. Another thing that is odd is that Reality Steve hasn’t said a word today and the fans expected him to let them know what is going on, but maybe he doesn’t even know.

Who do you think will end up being cast as The Bachelor 2018? Do you think it could be someone from a past season?

