Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Reportedly Broke Up Because Of Kristen Stewart

It’s been years since Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up because of the cheating scandal, but the two have always been linked to each other. Their permanent bond may have caused problems in the British heartthrob’s relationship with FKA Twigs.

According to a new report, the 29-year-old singer is intimated by her fiancé’s rekindled friendship with the 27-year-old actress. A source revealed that the 31-year-old actor recently reconnected with his ex-girlfriend for career advice, but this made his fiancée upset which eventually led to their split.

“Rob and FKA’s engagement is off,” an insider told Life & Style. “Rob really thought he and FKA would get married, but things have changed. He’s trying to get to a certain level of stardom.”

Pattinson allegedly feels that he can learn a lot from Stewart, that’s why he is often seen in Los Angeles or on location because he wanted to focus on his career. After his Twilight golden years with Kristen, Robert seems to have had a difficult time establishing himself as an actor unlike his ex, who has already received numerous awards. His latest movie, Good Times, may finally be his biggest break.

Robert Pattinson recently made headlines for receiving a six-minute-long standing ovation for his performance in the crime-drama film. The movie received critical praise and was even selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. During an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the actor expressed how happy he was to get recognized.

“It does worry me that might have been my lifetime peak,” he joked to Ryan of his big moment. “It was a great experience especially because Cannes can be vicious … They can give you a six minute booing … It’s terrifying.”

Rob revealed that he signed on to this film with no script because he wanted to work with directors Ben and Josh Safdie. He claimed that he was surprised with the reception of Good Times because it was a pretty wild movie. His recent success must have probably made him realize that his career means more to him than getting married, that’s why he dumped FKA Twigs.

Since the actor is now reportedly single, some Twihards are hoping to see Robert Pattinson reunite with Kristen Stewart. Unfortunately, that may not happen for now since the Personal Shopper star is still dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. However, she revealed that she is open to dating men again.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Despite having an affair with the Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, which caused her split from Pattinson, Stewart admitted that she did love her ex-boyfriend. The actor gave her another chance, but their relationship ended after a few months.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality,” Kristen said. “And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Robert already showed signs of trouble in his relationship with FKA during an interview with Howard Stern over a month ago. According to USA Today, the host asked him if he’s still engaged, but he was hesitant to answer the question.

“Yeah, kind of,” Pattinson said.

Howard was surprised by his answer and asked him if he is one of those secretive guys with their relationship. Robert admitted that he gets stuck in this position whether to let the crazy people in his life or not. The two have been engaged for over a year but still haven’t set a date for their wedding, which sparked rumors that they won’t push through. Robert Pattinson may not be reuniting with Kristen Stewart for now, but he probably ditched FKA Twigs for his career.

